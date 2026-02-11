Former Nebraska AD's Book Sheds More Light on Scott Frost-Huskers Saga

Thanks to a book, more wrinkles have been revealed in the saga between UCF coach Scott Frost and Nebraska, his alma mater and the program he helmed between his two stints as a Knight from 2018 to 2022.

Excerpts from former Cornhuskers athletic director Bill Moos' book, “Crab Creek Chronicles: From the Wheat Fields to the Ball Fields and Beyond,” have made their way onto social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, entering them into the wider college football discourse. Several of these excerpts revolved around Frost.

The book's release comes less than two months after Frost filed a $5 million breach of contract lawsuit against Nebraska, one that the Nebraska Board of Regents has moved to dismiss, according to a Jan. 21 report by KETV7.

In one excerpt posted to X by Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI writer Josh Peterson, Moos described a conversation between himself and his wife, Kendra, shortly after they both met with Frost and his close friend and former Nebraska teammate, Matt Davison. In a 2017 article for ESPN, Mitch Sherman wrote that Davison had "stayed in the ear" of Frost about the Nebraska job.

The fact that Davison being in the meeting caused Moos to be "pissed off" aside, he claims that his wife said Frost was "not ready" and "too immature" for the job. According to an Associated Press article, Moos' first choice was a fresh-off-the-NFL Chip Kelly, a decision he wrote a "veteran regent and a generous donor to the university" strongly objected to.

The conversation implies that Moos was in a no-win situation with this hire. Either Frost, who was in the midst of his undefeated 2017 season with the Knights, was hired by someone else and he draws the ire of Nebraska brass and fans alike for failing to close what should have been a slam dunk deal, or he goes against his instincts to hire Frost, he "falls flat in his face," as Kendra put it, and he's responsible for hiring a dud coach. The latter ended up coming to pass.

Moos also claimed that it was not he who extended Frost's contract for another two years, but Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green. According to a post from Peterson accompanying the excerpt, the decision was made on Sep. 28th, 2019, weeks before it was revealed publicly on Nov. 16th.

"Without input from his athletic director, who would not have supported the decision, he reverted the contract to its original 7-year term, guaranteeing the coach an additional $10 million in compensation," Moos wrote.

According to Bill Moos, Ronnie Green was the person who gave Scott Frost his 2019 contract extension, and it actually happened *before* the Ohio State game on September 28th.



Those two extra years are the very same ones that Frost alleges Nebraska withheld liquidated damages payments for in his lawsuit.

Frost, through a UCF spokesperson, did not have any comment.

