Scott Frost Adds Two More To High School Recruiting Class

The UCF Knights football team added two new true freshmen to their high school recruiting class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The additions of wide receiver Jordan Nunuha and defensive tackle Isaiah McNish join the 14 players that signed back during the Early Signing Day period to bump up the size of coach Scott Frost's second class since returning to UCF to 16 players.

McNish, a graduate of Wekiva High School rated an 86 by 247Sports, initially committed to the Knights shortly after his official visit on Jun. 6. Despite decommitting on Oct. 6, he never committed to another school before signing with the Knights on Wednesday.

The signing is a relief for the Knights' defensive tackle room, which lost more than half of its players to the transfer portal this offseason. Key West's Noah Mercer, who flipped from South Florida, was the only defensive tackle signing of the early signing day period. McNish joins him as a depth piece that could develop over spring practice.

Nunuha, a wide receiver out of St. Louis High School, marks the second Hawaiian true freshman of Frost's second tenure, joining offensive lineman Jacob Maiava, who played in four games and redshirted last season. He is the lowest-rated recruit of UCF's high school class, according to 247Sports, at 82, though he is actually two inches taller than UCF's highest-rated recruit, fellow wide receiver Tyren Hornes.

The signing bolsters the future of a wide receiver room that managed to retain rising senior Duane Thomas Jr. and rising sophomore Waden Charles over the offseason, while also bringing in FCS First-Team All-American senior Josh Derry from the transfer portal. Barring impressive showcases in offseason practice, Nunuha can serve as a depth piece, possibly redshirting his first season before trying to compete for a starting role in 2027 upon the graduations of some of his more experienced teammates.

Check out our breakdowns of McNish and Nunuha below:

Jordan Nunuha, Wide Receiver

Previous School: St. Louis High School

Hometown: Nānākuli, Hawaii

Height/Weight: 6-3 / 195 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 429

Notable Offers: Oregon, Washington and Hawaii

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Nunuha was adept at racking up yards after the catch by shaking off and dodging would-be tacklers.

Comparison: Nunuha is the same height as UCF's former wide receivers DJ Black and Marcus Burke, which puts him among UCF's taller receiving threats.

-

Isaiah McNish, Defensive Tackle

Previous School: Wekiva High School

Hometown: Apopka, Florida

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 280 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank (DL): No. 150

Notable Offers: Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Missouri and Pittsburgh

Scouting Report:

Strengths: McNish can break through the offensive line to get to the ball quickly.

Comparison: He is currently undersized compared to last season's defensive tackles at just 280 lbs, which lines up most similarly to Jeffson Lafontant. Though this could change if he can bulk up during spring practice.

-

This new group of Knights gets the chance to practice with each other for the first time next month during spring practice.

