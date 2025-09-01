UCF's Scott Frost Provides Quarterback Battle And Injury Update
he UCF Knights' quarterback question remains to be determined heading into Week Two, coach Scott Frost said on Monday.
However, it's not entirely due to the quarterback battle that consumed spring practice and fall camp, but an injury. Frost said that Cam Fancher suffered a back injury and has "pain down his leg," not a concussion, when he was on the receiving end of a targeting penalty Thursday night just before the lightning delay.
"Last I heard, he's still feeling a little tender, so I'll get a better idea tonight when I see him, and from the trainer, where he's at," Frost said. "So, everything with that position is kind of to be determined."
Fancher completed five passes for 32 yards and ran four times for 38 yards against Jacksonville State before he was knocked out of the game. Following the lightning delay, backup Tayven Jackson entered the game and completed 17 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.
Frost said on Monday he noticed an "uptick" in Jackson following the news that Fancher would start on Thursday.
"What I was impressed with was his ability to handle that and prepare himself for the game," Frost said. "He went in and didn't have an issue with the plays we were running and handling everything, and he stepped into a tough situation and played well under some pressure."
According to a depth chart released Monday morning, Fancher is still listed as the starter going into Saturday's matchup with North Carolina A&T. However, Frost did not rule out the idea of using two quarterbacks.
"So we're going to make the decision that's best for the team," Frost said. "If that means playing two at times, we might, but we got a lot to talk about this week, to figure out what we're going to do this week, and we got bye weeks. That doesn't necessarily mean that's what it's going to be after that, but we'll keep doing what we think is best for the team."
The Knights kick off their game against the Aggies at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
UCF Knights On Weather Alert Before Week Two Matchup
The UCF Knights are off to a somewhat good start to the season during the second stint of coach Scott Frost. They were victorious against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, with a final score of 17-10. The win was the highlight, but the path was certainly unconventional.
Knights starting quarterback Cam Fancher struggled to find a flow within the offense. He would not finish the game after dealing with a back injury, which was sustained after taking a strong hit. The game also had a two-hour rain delay in the second quarter, which was plenty of time for backup Tayven Jackson to warm up and prepare.
Like most college football teams, the Knights do not play in a dome. Frost and the team are likely to keep their weather apps open as their week two matchup against the North Carolina A&T Aggies approaches.
Thunderstorms are expected to take place in the Orlando area this week and could potentially lead to a cancellation of games. It's still hurricane season in the state of Florida, so the weather could derail their season. There wouldn't be a way for the Knights to make up for potentially forfeited games because of the tight college football schedule.
Frost and the team were lucky that the rain didn't do much damage last Thursday against the Gamecocks, but the level of uncertainty with the weather could also ruin their rhythm. Too many rain delays could result in the Knights feeling stiff on both sides of the field and potentially lead to injuries.
The Knights will need to take extra precautions with their schedule, given the lack of certainty with the heavy weather. Also, as most Floridians as aware, the weather is very unpredictable. One moment it's cloudy and pouring, the next it's dry and sunny.
If multiple rain delays start to become an issue for the Knights, perhaps discussion of building a dome in the "Bounce House" could begin. The program has already undergone renovations with a new LED video and digital signage, a promenade for students, along with an ongoing construction of the Roth Tower, which will include new club areas, suites, and offices.
As rainy weather continues to fall on the "Sunshine State," the Knights' season could find itself at a halt. They will play the next two games at home, then five of their remaining nine games on the road, with hopes of drier weather.
