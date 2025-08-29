UCF Learned It Has A Valuable Second Option At Quarterback
The UCF Knights' season begins with a clutch win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, with a final score of 17-10. The game started with sloppy offense from both teams and a two-hour rain delay in the middle of the second quarter. Before the halt, Knights' starting quarterback Cam Fancher took a strong hit from Gamecocks defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans and would be sidelined the rest of the game.
Fancher didn't look good during his limited time on the field. He completed five of nine passes for 32 yards and also rushed four times for 39 yards. Whether it was adjusting to a new system or the rainy weather, it was not a great first impression for the redshirt senior. As he went down, it's next man up, with Tayven Jackson taking over the Knights' offense.
The Indiana transfer was projected to be the starting quarterback during camp, which made the Fancher announcement a surprise to some fans and media outlets. However, Jackson displayed his talents, skills, and toughness in the entire second half of the game. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.
"It was always stay ready," he said in his postgame presser. "The opportunity will always come."
Two plays stood out the most from Jackson's debut as a Knight. The obvious one was the 33-yard game-winning touchdown to wide receiver DJ Black. The other was a 64-yard pass to running back Myles Montgomery in the third quarter. Both were explosive plays and helped spark the Knights' offense to pull through with a win.
The farthest Fancher threw was for 20 yards to wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. He certainly has the experience, but might not be the right starting quarterback for the Knights. The team will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies next Saturday.
Scott Frost mentioned after the game that Fancher was having back issues, which ruled him out for the rest of the game. He also stated that he'll wait for the results of Fancher's injury before deciding on next week's starting quarterback.
Frost opted not to comment on the rejuvenation of the quarterback battle in his postgame presser.
It's only week one, but Jackson showed he has tremendous potential. He also looked very confident on the field, which can take a player a long way. A quarterback switch for the Knights may be the right move as the season officially unfolds.
"A win is a win and any win is a confidence booster," Jackson said. "Just coming out with a win and knowing we can get better, that's the exciting thing."
More UCF Knights News
Scott Frost Believes The UCF Knights Can Repeat History
Scott Frost Felt 'Good' About UCF Knights Defense After Scrimmage
UCF Knights' Scott Frost In Better Position To Compete In Second Stint
UCF Defensive Back Gives The Skinny On Quarterback Cam Fancher