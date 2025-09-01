Division II Transfer Makes Scores Winning Touchdown For UCF Knights
Wide Receiver DJ Black said he "really" went through the recruitment process for the first time this past offseason after Thursday night's game.
After leveraging his first season as a starter at Limestone University, a Division 2 school, in which he totalled 939 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, Black entered the transfer portal. His signing with the Knights was officially announced on New Year's Day 2025.
Black, along with offensive lineman Owen Spell, ended up being one pair out of many Limestone players to navigate the transfer portal this offseason. The school voted to close its doors in April, bringing an end to its football program headed up by former NFL receiver Jericho Cotchery. However, once the recoover got to Orlando, he said he "knew this was home."
So, Black ended up getting quite the metaphorical housewarming gift Thursday night. He hauled in three receptions for 59 yards, the highlight among them being the 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tayven Jackson to make it 17-10, which ultimately became the game-winning score.
"The funny thing is, I think we were right down the same, like near the 30-40 [yard line] in the spring game, and me and DJ connected on the same play," Jackson said after the game.
Black called the play "a great play call" by coach Scott Frost, complimented the offensive line for holding up, recognized tight end Dylan Wade for a block he made, and Jackson for throwing a ball to him that "landed right in the pocket."
"It can be real emotional," Black said. "I'm real passionate about the game, so being in that moment was electric for me. Getting the game ball and being able to just celebrate with my teammates, it just feels amazing."
However, Black was not blind to the mistakes that made his touchdown catch necessary for the Knights to win in the first place.
"We shot ourselves in the foot a lot of times," Black said. "We got some things we need to clean up, penalties that held us back a lot. So, you know, going into practice and stuff, we're going to wrap it up, you know, make sure that we hone in on the small details and keep our poise and no lazy techniques, so that we get no penalties and flags and stuff."
The Knights' first chance to showcase their improvements on this front will be Saturday at 7 p.m. against North Carolina A&T.
