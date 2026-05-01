Knight Cap: Men's Tennis Hosting NCAA Tournament Matches

Welcome to Knight Cap!

The world of UCF Knights sports extends beyond the gridiron and the basketball court, and Knight Cap exists to keep Knight Nation up to date on some sports that may not get as much attention on their own.

So, without further adieu, let's begin:

1. Men's Tennis Hosting NCAA Tournament Matches

For a second consecutive season, the UCF men's tennis team is welcoming teams to the USTA National Campus for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Knights (20-6, 5-3 Big 12), who are in the tournament for a third time under coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess, earned the 16th seed and are set to duke it out with South Carolina State at 5 p.m. on Friday. The winner of this matchup takes on the winner of Florida vs. Stetson in the second round at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

UCF has had a near-perfect track record at the USTA National Campus this season, going 14-0 there during the regular season and only suffering its first loss there April 17 to No. 9 Arizona in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Knights are led on the court by senior Yassine Dlimi, the No. 86-ranked singles player in the nation and one of four seniors on the squad. They also have Oregon transfer Clement Lemire on their side, who is riding a nine-match winning streak in singles play.

A pair of wins for UCF this weekend advances it to the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons, tying a program best in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Women's Golf Makes History with NCAA Regional Seeding

The No. 14 UCF women's golf team found out it is the No. 3 seed at the Ann Arbor NCAA Regional on Wednesday. It is the highest seed the program has ever earned in an NCAA Regional.

This trip marks the seventh straight time the Knights have made an NCAA Regional as a team and continues coach Emily Marron's streak of sending at least one UCF representative to an NCAA Regional since her arrival in Orlando back in 2012. However, she is also looking to send Knights to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2019, and in order to do that, they need to finish in the top five.

.@UCF_WGolf is heading to Ann Arbor!



The Knights are the 3-seed in an Ann Arbor Regional that also sports the likes of 1-seed USC, 2-seed Duke, 4-seed Oklahoma, 5-seed Ohio State, 6-seed Northwestern and a pair of Big 12 teams: 7-seed Kansas and 8-seed Texas Tech. https://t.co/UZ31iTSbJU pic.twitter.com/IBQ9zrIYpQ — Bryson Turner (@itsBrysonTurner) April 29, 2026

The Knights are led by senior Pimpisa "Sandwich" Sisutham, an All-Big 12 First Teamer and the No. 36-ranked golfer in the nation. Her 70.8-stroke scoring average leads the team, and she has finished in the Top 20 individually in all 11 of the Knights' tournaments this season, including a shared individual title at the Coach Mo Classic.

Joining Sisutham in the All-Big 12 First Team is sophomore Mila Jurine, the No. 50-ranked golfer in the nation. She became the first player in the program's Big 12 era to win at least a share of a conference individual title thanks to shooting five-under par on her final nine holes. It is one of a pair of individual titles she has earned this season and her fifth top five.

The Knights are set to tee off in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on May 11.

3. Deja Vu For Women's Tennis

After its season ended there in 2025, the No. 20 UCF women's tennis team is heading back to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Knights (20-4, 11-2 Big 12) are coming off capturing a share of the Big 12 regular season title for a second straight season and making it to the Big 12 Championship match before falling to No. 23 TCU, 4-1. This is despite the fact that they were without both an All-Big 12 Freshman player from last season, Aya El Aouni, and a senior addition from the transfer portal, Daryna Shoshyna, for a majority of the season.

Thanks to those injuries, the Knights are now led by senior Jantje Tilbuerger, who was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in both singles and doubles play after going 16-2 overall during the regular season in singles play and pairing up with freshman Marina Gatell to go 10-7 in doubles play. Speaking of Gatell, she also earned All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors thanks to going 13-3 in singles play during the regular season. Rounding out the Knights with All-Big 12 honors is sophomore Olivia Bergler, who earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team Singles.

UCF is set to take on Navy on Friday at 2 p.m. Should it win, it faces the winner between 8-seed NC State or Morgan State on Saturday at 3 p.m.

4. Men's Golf Achieves Big 12 Era Best At Conference Championship

The UCF men's golf team finished in 10th place at the Big 12 Championship over the weekend in Hutchinson, Kansas, marking a program high in the Big 12 era.

After a 1-under par first round put the Knights near the lead, an 8-over par second round and a 13-over par final round performance dropped them back to the lower half of the top 10 at 23-over par overall. Junior Hans Risvaer and senior Chase Haygood led the way individually by finishing in a tie for 24th and a tie for 29th overall.

The performance helped the Knights reach the Top 100 in the nation for the first time this season, coming in at No. 93. However, they'll need to wait until Wednesday, May 6, to find out if it was enough for the team or one of their individual players to make an NCAA Regional. Should none of them do so, it would mark the third straight season that UCF goes unrepresented in an NCAA Regional.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Scott Frost Provides Alonza Barnett III Update As Spring Practice Winds Down

UCF Women's Basketball Officially Announces Trio Of Returners

UCF Renews Contract With Olympian