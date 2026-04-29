UCF Women's Basketball Officially Announces Trio Of Returners

The Gabe Lazo era of UCF Knights women's basketball is not starting with a complete roster reset.

Through their social media accounts, the Knights officially confirmed three players from last season's squad are returning for the 2026-27 campaign:

1. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts, Forward

Mo is back for year three ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PJQkalFNnK — UCF Women's Hoops (@UCF_WBB) April 27, 2026

Forward Mahogany Chandler-Roberts was officially confirmed to return for her junior season on Monday.

The Portland, Oregon, native has been a consistent contributor for the Knights since joining the program in the 2024-25 campaign. After being mostly a bench player that earned nine starts as a freshman, Chandler-Roberts became a regular starter as a sophomore this past season, doing so in all 30 games at power forward. Her return makes her the only member of UCF's primary starting five to return for 2026-27.

Chandler-Roberts managed to finish among the Top 25 rebounders in the Big 12 last season, with her 5.5 rebounds per game average coming in as the 21st-highest in the conference. However, 58 of her rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball. She also recorded 20 blocks and averaged 7.7 points per game, which was the third-highest on the team, but was still over three points behind center Khyala Ngodu's scoring average and eight points behind guard Leah Harmon's scoring average.

With Lazo's only addition at forward this offseason, as of April 29, being France's Salome Boyomo, Chander-Roberts is looking poised to retain her starting role in 2026-27.

2. Jasmynne Gibson, Forward

Joining Chandler-Roberts in the Knights' frontcourt next season is fellow forward Jasmynne Gibson, whose return was confirmed on Tuesday.

An Orlando native, Gibson transferred to the Knights from North Florida, fresh off getting named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team. Despite being marred by injury, she saw the court in 20 games this past season, mostly coming off the bench, averaging 14 minutes per game, though she did get one start. She averaged 3.5 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The official announcement of Gibson's return cements a reunion between her and new UCF assistant coach Sydnei McCaskill, who was the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Ospreys when they recruited her from Colonial High School.

"Nothing like keeping Orlando kids home!!" McCaskill said in an X post. "So glad to coach this kid again."

With Gibson's only start last season coming at the center position, she is likely to be contending with former Miami (FL) center Candace Kpetikou for the Knights' starting center role in 2026-27, barring another addition at the position. How she recovers from her injury issues from last season could play a factor in the outcome of such a competition.

3. Felicia Schölander, Guard

Felicia is staying in the Kingdom ⚔️🌴 pic.twitter.com/MxtQJ4I7kC — UCF Women's Hoops (@UCF_WBB) April 29, 2026

Guard Felicia Schölander's return was the last of the trio to get announced on Wednesday.

Hailing from Sweden, Schölander played for a Stockholm-based club, Fryshuset Basket, in Sweden's Basketettan league. She officially joined the program in September fresh off of helping Sweden's U20 Women's Basketball national team to a fourth-place finish in the 2025 FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket.

Schölander played in 12 games off the bench for a grand total of 90 minutes last season, averaging 1.2 points per game.

Being the only returning guard from the Sytia Messer era, Schölander is going to have to contend with experienced transfer additions for playing time in 2026-27.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

UCF Knights Undrafted Free Agency Tracker

Ranking UCF's NFL Departures from Least to Most Impactful for 2026