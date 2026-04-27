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UCF Men's Tennis Coach Reacts To Hosting NCAA Tournament Matches

UCF men's tennis coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess speaks with the media following the Knights' learning that they are going to be hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess Reacts To Knights Hosting 1st and 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
UCF Coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess Reacts To Knights Hosting 1st and 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament

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UCF Women's Tennis Coach Previews Knights' NCAA Tournament Draw

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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