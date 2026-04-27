UCF Men's Tennis Coach Reacts To Hosting NCAA Tournament Matches
UCF men's tennis coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess speaks with the media following the Knights' learning that they are going to be hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.
Watch more UCF videos below:
UCF Women's Tennis Coach Previews Knights' NCAA Tournament Draw
UCF Running Backs Coach Breaks Down Deep Room
UCF Running Back Discusses Transfer To FBS Level
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner