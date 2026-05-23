World Series Roadblock: Everything UCF Knights Softball Fans to Know About The Los Angeles Super Regional

The UCF Knights softball team is two wins away from advancing to its first Women's College World Series in the program's 25-season history.

The only thing standing between the Knights and Oklahoma City is the UCLA Bruins.

Here is everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Super Regional:

How To Watch

Game 1: Friday, May 22, 9 p.m. EDT on ESPNU

Game 2: Saturday, May 23, 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 24

Opponent

UCLA Bruins (50-8, 20-4 Big Ten)

Seeded No. 2 in their bracket quadrant, the UCLA Bruins are seeking their 34th trip to the Women's College World Series.

Headed by longtime coach Kelly Inouye-Perez and assisted by USA Softball Hall of Famer Lisa Fernandez, the Bruins boast one of the country's leading offenses. This is helped by their home park, Easton Stadium, being a "hitter's park," in the words of D1Softball's Eric Lopez. It's one of the smaller college softball stadiums in the nation, with outfield dimensions of 190 feet in left and right field and 210 feet in center field.

Leading the way on this offense are two of the top three home run hitters in the nation: Jordan Woolery and Megan Grant. Woolery has already been awarded Softball America's National Player of the Year honor, but even her 34 home runs come short of Grant's 40, a new single-season NCAA record. Woolery also ranks fifth in the nation in hits, while Grant leads the nation in on-base percentage.

The Bruins have been a bit shakier in the circle, though their hitter-friendly home park does not necessarily help that. Their staff is led by Taylor Tinsley, who has pitched 203 of 349.1 innings this season and is 33rd in the nation in strikeouts. Besides her, however, UCLA has only used three other pitchers this season. According to UCLA Bruins on SI's Luke Joseph, the one pitcher of those three that needs to step up for the Bruins to take this super regional is Brynne Nally, who he said has "that 'it' factor."

California Knights

While this Super Regional does require the Knights to travel to the opposite coast of the lower 48, it does not mean it is unfamiliar territory.

A native of Simi Valley, California, coach Cincy Ball-Malone said her first softball game was a contest between UCLA and Arizona. While she was not recruited by the Bruins when it came time for her to embark on her college softball career, she still remained in California, playing for the University of the Pacific. Even as she moved to Orlando to take over at UCF, she brought her Southern California roots with her via the recruiting trail.

Four of the Knights' nine main starters are from California, with three of them coming from Southern California. Those players are junior second baseman Sierra Humphreys, who sports the team's highest batting average, sophomore left fielder Izzy Mertes, who is one double away from tying the program's single-season record, and sophomore third baseman Coco Jaimes, who hails from Riverside.

"I know, for at least us sophomores, we haven't had a chance to play in California yet," Jaimes said on Tuesday. "So, I think it's a really cool homecoming to play in front of our families and play in a stadium like UCLA. You know, you grow up hearing all about that program, being a Californian, so I think to go there and play on that field, and with this team, I think it will be really a good experience."

UCF's Three Keys To Victory

Keep UCLA Off The Bases: Even if UCF's young pitching staff cannot stop the Bruins from hitting home runs, it can at least try to mitigate any damage they could cause by keeping baserunners to a minimum. A solo home run is easier to match and perhaps even surpass than a grand slam.

Take Advantage Of The Field: Playing in Easton Stadium helped the Bruins become one of the top offenses in the nation. The Knights' offense needs to capitalize on playing in such a hitting-friendly environment to keep pace with UCLA.

Chase Taylor Tinsley: Removing Tinsley from the equation, UCLA's pitchers have a 6.21 ERA this season. If the Knights, particularly their home run hitters like Humphreys, Mertes, Beth Damon and Aubrey Evans, can neutralize the Bruins' ace and chase her from the game, then the Knights could be in for a hitting bonanza.

Win Game 1: In a three-game series, the winner of Game 1 puts their opponent back against the wall immediately. If the Knights are able to keep their stable of arms relatively fresh in the process, even better.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Meeting the Moment: How UCF Softball Advanced To Its Second Ever Super Regional

UCF Knights 2026 Basketball Recruiting Class Breakdown: Best Additions, Biggest Misses

One UCF Knights Transfer Who Will Help Ease NFL Losses — and One Who Won't