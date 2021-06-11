Bounce House Weekend: Unofficial Visitor List

This Saturday, UCF football will host prospects for unofficial visits. Those recruits will come from across the state of Florida, as well as Alabama and even Texas for Bounce House Weekend.

Football recruiting is often about timing and maximizing opportunities. UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching and support staff have created an incredible weekend lineup of recruits to come and see UCF for themselves.

There will be festivities and contests (more on that subject Saturday) for players and families to enjoy, and of course meeting someone in person blows away any Zoom conference call that UCF coaches and recruits have been going through for the better part of 15 months. Here’s the list of unofficial visitors that Inside The Knights has gathered information about thus far.

This list has changed multiple times already and likely will change again prior to Saturday.

** Prospect confirmed that he will unofficially visit UCF this Saturday, June 12th.

**Cam Miller, CB/WR, Fernandina Beach (Fla.) Bolles - 2022

**D.J. Allen, WR, Gladewater (Texas) High School - 2022

Khurtiss Perry, DL, Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing - 2022

Trequon Fegans, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson - 2022

**Demari Henderson, S, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2022

**Ja’Cari Henderson, CB, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2022

**Kam Moore, LB, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2022

**Peter Woods, DL, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson - 2023

**Kaven Call, DL, Apopka (Fla.) High School - 2023

**Payton Kirkland, OT, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips - 2023

Lewis Carter, LB, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic - 2023

Randy Pittman, TE, Panama City (Fla.) Mosley - 2023

**Andrew Harris, LB, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley - 2023

**Michael Harris, LB, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley - 2023

**Sincere Edwards, DL, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva - 2024

Meet the 2022 Prospects

This is a unique group of unofficial visitors, with eight players from the greater Orlando area, as well as 11 Florida prospects overall. From out of state, this initial unofficial visitor list for the Knights includes three prospects from Alabama, and one from Texas.

Overall, that’s 15 unofficial visitors. More than likely, there are quite a few more that are at least considering coming to UCF this weekend, if not already confirmed with UCF they will be a part of Bounce House Weekend. As for the 2022 prospects, a few important notes.

Miller is one of the more dynamic prospects on the board. He could play wide receiver, cornerback or safety at the college level. UCF is most likely looking at Miller for cornerback because it’s by far the most difficult position to recruit in football. With that said, do not discount Miller playing wide receiver for the Knights or another college football program.

Allen is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands, and he can be a kick and punt return man as well. Allen brings serious speed to the field. Perry is a unique defensive lineman because he could play along the interior of a defensive line or be a strong side defensive end. He’s from an area -- East Texas -- that’s really loaded with talent each year, so the Knights are likely to dip into that area as often as possible.

Perry is a player that can move to different areas of the defensive line to create mismatches. While it appears that he will eventually grow into a defensive tackle, his athleticism allows him to impact the run game and the pass game. Playing in Montgomery, Ala., he's going against top-competition.

Speaking of talented areas, Fegans plays near Birmingham, Ala. and it’s absolutely loaded with talent in and near the city. Fegans is a very long defensive back that could play cornerback or safety at the college football level.

The Henderson twins are fantastic athletes that can play any place in the secondary. It’s just really up to the defensive coordinator where each player lines up. Long, quick and agile, both of them already proved they will create game-changing plays, as they helped Seminole to the 2020 Florida 8A State Championship.

Moore is of course a teammate of the Henderson twins, and he patrols the edge of the defense playing weak side linebacker. Adept in coverage and physical at the point of attack, he’s one of most versatile linebackers in Florida.

Now for the Underclassmen

If you want to know why teams recruit the state of Alabama, start no further than this young man:

Woods is one of the most highly recruited players in the country regardless of class. One of those rare defensive lineman that can stuff the run and push the pocket, he will have his pick of schools to choose from. If you are into rankings, Woods is a good bet to be a five star.

Keeping with defensive linemen, Call is powerful and quick. Still growing and adding weight, Call plays for one of Florida’s most tradition-rich programs in Apopka. He’s played along the edge and at defensive tackle to date, and could play either once in college.

Kirkland is a mountain of a young man on the field, and a good guy off the field. Despite weighing over 300 pounds, Kirkland can move. He’s capable of climbing to the second level and destroying a linebacker or getting to the sideline to block a defensive back during a wide receiver screen.

Carter plays much like Moore (see 2022 prospects above) in that he’s a terrific edge player. With two years of high school remaining, Carter’s ceiling is extremely high because of his speed, lateral quickness and hitting ability.

Out of all the prospects unofficially visiting UCF this weekend, Pittman might possess the most unique profile. Playing flex tight end and wide receiver for Mosley, He makes acrobatic catches look easy, side steps defenders like a running back, and possesses the speed to give a linebacker fits in space. He’s committed to Florida State.

The other set of twins on this list would be the Harris twins. The two linebackers are great fits for a modern defense due to their ability to swarm to the football during a look pass or end-a-round to the flanker. Both of them have plenty of room to put on good weight and still keep their speed, too.

Edwards is a rare prospect. He’s a grown man that’s not even old enough to drive a car. Considering his quarterback sack total from his freshman season -- a self-proclaimed 32 sacks -- he’s going to be a national recruit. That’s an incredible total, especially playing in the north suburbs of Orlando where the talent is very high. After watching his highlights, he’s legit. Good for the Knights getting this young man on campus, as he already has nine scholarship offers. Look for a feature article about Edwards on Sunday. For now, here’s a quick look at Edwards’ film.

Final Thoughts

This is a great list of prospects for the Knights, and yes, there are likely to be more recruits showing up on Saturday as well. Look for updates about some of these unofficial visitors and more later this weekend after they finish their unofficial visit to UCF.