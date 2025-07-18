UCF Could Become New Home For Transferring Big 12 Quarterback
Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff withdrew from the school after it appeared he was going to be suspended for a good chunk of the season for violating school rules. With the impending decision, the quarterback is in the transfer portal and has yet to make a decision on where his next chapter will be. According to CBS Sports, Retzlaff’s has several landing spots including Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Northwestern, Appalachian State and UCF.
With UCF having no set starter at the quarterback position, Retzlaff could come in and win the position after leading BYU to an 11-2 record and a win in the Alamo Bowl against Deion Sanders’ Colorado. Retzlaff has just one year remaining so he will want to find a team that allows him to compete for success. While UCF doesn’t immediately show that, coach Scott Frost has been able to turn teams around in just one year. With a Big 12 proven quarterback, that may be even more so.
After transferring from Riverside City College, Retzlaff spent two seasons with BYU. He played in 17 games throwing 276-of-493 for 3,595 yards and 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, per Sports Reference.
The biggest threat to UCF acquiring Retzlaff is perhaps the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame made it to the National Championship last year and needs a capable quarterback headed in 2025 to keep up with the success a season ago. If they get Retzlaff, they could be a massive favorite to make the College Football Playoff. It also could help Retzlaff in his draft stock. Comparatively, UCF is near the bottom in odds to win the Big 12. Ultimately, it depends what Retzlaff wants to do.
More UCF News
UCF Knights Expected To Log Plenty Flight Miles This Football Season
Former UCF Star Signs Rookie Contract With Denver Broncos
For UCF’s Newest Linebacker, It’s All About A Strong Final Chapter