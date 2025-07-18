Inside The Knights

UCF Could Become New Home For Transferring Big 12 Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff is looking for a new home post-BYU. Will UCF be his landing spot? It could according to CBS.

Austin Walls

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; UCF head coach Scott Frost addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff withdrew from the school after it appeared he was going to be suspended for a good chunk of the season for violating school rules. With the impending decision, the quarterback is in the transfer portal and has yet to make a decision on where his next chapter will be. According to CBS Sports, Retzlaff’s has several landing spots including Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Northwestern, Appalachian State and UCF. 

With UCF having no set starter at the quarterback position, Retzlaff could come in and win the position after leading BYU to an 11-2 record and a win in the Alamo Bowl against Deion Sanders’ Colorado. Retzlaff has just one year remaining so he will want to find a team that allows him to compete for success. While UCF doesn’t immediately show that, coach Scott Frost has been able to turn teams around in just one year. With a Big 12 proven quarterback, that may be even more so. 

After transferring from Riverside City College, Retzlaff spent two seasons with BYU. He played in 17 games throwing 276-of-493 for 3,595 yards and 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, per Sports Reference.  

The biggest threat to UCF acquiring Retzlaff is perhaps the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame made it to the National Championship last year and needs a capable quarterback headed in 2025 to keep up with the success a season ago. If they get Retzlaff, they could be a massive favorite to make the College Football Playoff. It also could help Retzlaff in his draft stock. Comparatively, UCF is near the bottom in odds to win the Big 12. Ultimately, it depends what Retzlaff wants to do. 

