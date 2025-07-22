Key Offensive Players To Watch For UCF This Season
The UCF Knights are heading into this season with new players needed to fill positions on their offense. With K.J. Jefferson and R.J. Harvey both gone (Jefferson went undrafted and Harvey was drafted in the second round to the Denver Broncos), both positions will need to be filled for 2025. On top of that, coach Scott Frost is also another (new) addition to the Knights after spending time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Los Angeles Rams.
The favorite to land the starting quarterback job is Tayven Jackson. He is a redshirt junior and transferred from Indiana. At running back, the expected heir to Harvey is Myles Montgomery. Montgomery is a redshirt senior who transferred from Cincinnati. The final player is Paul Rubelt, a fifth-year offensive lineman from Frankfurt-Oder, Germany.
Jackson has played a total of 16 games so far in his collegiate career. During his time at Indiana and Tennessee before that, he has gone 104-of-169 for 1,300 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Jacurri Brown and Cam Fancher are both other options at quarterback, but lack the experience that Jackson has.
Montgomery has played in 30 games during his collegiate career between Cincinnati and UCF. He has carried the ball 131 times for 841 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has caught nine passes for 75 yards and one touchdown. With the departure of Harvey, he should be a lock to be the starting running back in 2025.
For Rubelt, the offensive lineman has appeared in every game since he was a redshirt sophomore. The reliable tackle has been a mainstay in the Knights’ trenches and will continue to be for one more year. He was part of the UCF offense that finished fifth-best in the Big 12 for rushing offense with 248.1 yards per game.
As the Knights head into 2025, these are the three players they will need to have great seasons if UCF wants to improve on the 4-8 record a season ago.
