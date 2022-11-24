Film Review: UCF's 12th Commitment, CB Jason Duclona

The UCF Knights have been patient with building their 2023 recruiting class. The newest addition, cornerback Jason Duclona from Estero (Fla.) High School, provides a great example of that.

The state of Florida has long been known to provide skill position athletes with a high ceiling. Yet, many of those same players that actually end up reaching the National Football League came out of high school with little to moderate recruiting attention. Coming out of the prep ranks, Duclona fits this profile well.

Besides UCF, he holds offers from college football programs like Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Illinois, Duke, Kansas, Northwestern, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Boston College, and Rutgers among others.

While an impressive offer list, Duclona playing in Southwest Florida, near Fort Myers and away from most of the recruiting media attention, did not help his exposure; he should be considered undervalued as a prospect considering his long-term potential.

Having seen him play live during seven-on-seven action for 24K 7v7, the first thing that stood out was his frame. Seeing his senior film holds the same answer.

Duclona has the ability to add another 15 pounds and keep his speed. That represents a major reason why he’s a high-upside prospect. As for production, what he’s shown on film is a player that gets his hands on the football. He’s aggressive with the football in the air and possesses the ability to take an interception the other direction for a score.

Most importantly as it relates to defense, Duclona carries himself like a defender. He has a swagger to his game and enjoys contact. That will serve him well while roaming the secondary for the Knights.

He also plays offense, and that’s probably why he’s a natural kickoff return man, too. It will be interesting to see how many different ways that UCF utilizes Duclona’s array of skills. Duclona joins fellow UCF commitment Braeden Marshall to give the Knights two in-state cornerback commitments for the class of 2023.

