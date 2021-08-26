Quan Lee: Knights Trending with Florida Prep Talent

UCF is after yet another talented Florida prep talent, and he’s capable of changing a game with a single play. Get to know Quan Lee.

Orlando, Fla. - Historically, the mindset of UCF recruiting has often been searching for gems that Florida, Florida State, and Miami -- the self proclaimed “Big Three” within Florida -- looked over. That is until the Knights made Gus Malzahn the Head Coach.

UCF gained the commitments of three major recruits over various members of three Florida competitors during Coach Malzahn’s first six months in Orlando. That number could be climbing.

It appears the Knights are on the cusp of another potential recruiting win, Quan Lee, a slot receiver from Gainesville who previously committed to the Miami Hurricanes, has been hinting at a possible commitment with UCF. The Knights are believed to be firmly in the driver’s seat for the Gainesville receiver. Lee, who decommitted from Miami after being spotted multiple times visiting Coach Malzahn’s staff in Orlando, would be another recruiting victory for the UCF coaching staff.

Quan Lee

Quan Lee, Wide Receiver, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz

Vitals: 6’0”, 175-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz

Recruiting Status: Open (decommitted from Miami on June 28).

Offers: Arkansas State, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, FAU, FIU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Troy, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Western Kentucky.

Lee in Orlando, No Longer a Miami Commitment

Eventually the Knights’ staff was able to get Lee down to Orlando for a visit, which swayed him into reconsidering his recruitment. After another visit the following weekend, Lee knew that he needed to decommit to make the best decision for himself.

This created quite the controversy between numerous fans of the Hurricanes and Lee. They felt he was disrespectful to Miami by taking visits while committed. Considering how many times recruits decommitted from Miami during the past couple of recruiting classes, perhaps Hurricane fans are tired of the same situation playing out again and took it out on Lee. Regardless, Lee is no longer committed to Miami.

Lee’s Playing Style Compared to an NFL Player

Lee plays very similarly to Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, with the potential to make any reception into a big play. Also really good as a return man, Lee’s quickness is truly utilized to the fullest when standing underneath a punt.

Lee’s Junior Season

The receiver impressed in 2020, recording over 1,000 yards on 47 receptions, including 12 touchdowns in just 10 games. Lee was also able to show off his skills at the University of Florida’s Friday Night Lights in Gainesville in late July. He was labeled as a standout performer after winning several one-on-one matchups with talented defensive backs.

Lee’s Seven-on-Seven Season

Inside the Knights Brian Smith saw Lee play several times during the 2021 spring and summer seven-on-seven season. The following comments come from Smith regarding what he saw from Lee:

“Twitchy player. Ideally suited to play in the slot. Does a great job of putting one foot in the ground and changing direction. Extremely competitive; has a major chip on his shoulder. Wants to prove to everyone how good he is by dominating every repetition he can.

“Sometimes his emotions get the best of him. When focused, few defensive backs stay with Lee for very long. He dominated during multiple events earlier this year, and Lee was focused during those particular days. He can be as good as he wants to be."

Here’s a clip of Lee versus SI All-American’s No. 1 ranked recruit, Travis Hunter, a Florida State commitment. It’s just one repetition, but it shows Lee’s quickness and athleticism. Hunter is as good as it gets, so it places Lee's talent into perspective.

Wrapping Up

Lee could be an amazing slot receiver at the collegiate level. He’s definitely an interesting player to keep an eye on with UCF. By all accounts, UCF is the team to beat for Lee’s services.

UCF fans should look to follow Buchholz High School games as they’ll catch a glimpse of Lee, as well as a few Knights’ targets in the Class of 2023, being coached by legendary Knight, Buchholz Head Coach Mark Whittemore.

For UCF information and news you can Leonard's work on Instagram at ucf_weekly and also on Twitter @ucf_weekly.

