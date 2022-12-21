If you like old school football, then you like watching players like now UCF Knights signee Johnathan Cline. He’s a throwback in terms of how he plays, as well as how he just goes about his business.

UCF gained the commitment of the 6-foot-4 and 290-pound Cline back on Aug. 20. He had taken hard looks at Miami, Memphis, East Carolina and several other programs that had extended him an offer.

In the end, Cline was most comfortable with everything that UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand had to offer. That’s when he ended the process. After signing his letter of intent and faxing it into the UCF football offices today, he’s slated to enroll at UCF in January.

The Cartersville (Ga.) High School prospect has shown his skills to be capable along the interior or at offensive tackle. He might even end up cross training and playing more than one position. That’s something coach Hand has done in the past with a talented offensive lineman like Sam Jackson, a player that just finished his UCF career.

Much like Jackson, Cline will be expected to be a key member of the group up front. Going into the Big 12, the Knights need plenty of big bodies to keep the power football mojo going and also continue to improve the passing attack along the way.

To gain more perspective about Cline’s abilities, here’s part of his film evaluation:

“As Cline gains experience and refines his technique, he possesses a chance to be a dominant college football offensive lineman. It’s not only because of his run blocking prowess either.

Playing left tackle for Cartersville, Cline shows the lateral quickness necessary to be a good pass projector at the Power 5 level. He projects to being a good pass protector at guard rather easily, and do not discount him playing offensive tackle for the Knights either.”

Here’s the full scouting profile for Cline.

