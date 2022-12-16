UCF Knights ‘Power’ Player: OL Recruit Jonathan Cline

A mauler. A power player. Those are terms that define the talents of UCF Knights offensive line commitment Johnathan Cline.

The 6-foot-4 and 295-pound prospect from Cartersville (Ga.) High School takes no prisoners nor apologizes for not doing so. His best work is being done moving a man against his will. Here are more specific traits for the class of 2023 UCF commitment.

For anyone that watches Cline play, it is no secret that he does not lose many one-on-one power battles. When he needs to get a push for his running back, chances are that is going to happen.

His upper body is strong enough to ward off most defensive lineman by itself. When engaging another player, and Cline stays low (not something he always does), he routinely smashes that opposing player into the turf. His weight room work is part of the reason why.

As Cline gains experience and refines his technique, he possesses a chance to be a dominant college football offensive lineman. It’s not only because of his run blocking prowess either.

Playing left tackle for Cartersville, Cline shows the lateral quickness necessary to be a good pass projector at the Power 5 level. He projects to being a good pass protector at guard rather easily, and do not discount him playing offensive tackle for the Knights either.

It’s simply about development and need. UCF could train this behemoth to play on the edge of the offensive line, if that’s where offensive line coach Herb Hand wants him. He’s already showing a good punch when taking on a defensive lineman during a pass rush.

Now, Cline needs to learn more nuances that will help him quick set, attack laterally or even just quick punch and set, once at UCF. There are numerous ways to approach pass protection and those are only a few.

Pass protection is a cat and mouse game that’s complex during each play. Cline is also a quality athlete in space, as he does a good job of getting out in front of running backs and receivers during screen passes.

Overall, Cline’s quickness shows improvement from his junior to senior seasons. That development should continue once he is working with the UCF strength and conditioning staff.

Look for this young man to play significant minutes by his junior season at the latest. He could even be a starter by his sophomore season and it would not be surprising. Cline is the type of player that will help the Knights play Power 5 football in the Big 12.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram