Keahnist Thompson Evaluation, First Game of 2021

When a defensive line prospect is well known, opposing teams often attempt to run away from that player. During Friday’s night’s contest, that’s definitely the situation that played out. Those efforts did not detour one of UCF’s top football recruits.

Effort, Hustle, and an attention to detail, those attributes should be attached to how Lakeland (Fla.) High School talent Keahnist Thompson played Friday evening. While the game plan for Clearwater appeared to be to keep Thompson, as well as fellow star defensive end Gabe Dindy, off balance with different blocking schemes, Thompson really chased plays down all night long. Here are a few points about how Thompson played and what stood out.

Bigger Than Last Season, Still Fast to the Football

Watching Thompson explode out of his stance with that long and athletic 6’4” frame made anyone take notice that paid any real attention. He hit the corner to speed rush like a 210-pound outside linebacker.

Keahnist Thompson - Left, Gabe Dindy - Right Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Last season, Thompson played at roughly 245-pounds. Prior to Friday night’s game during warmups, Thompson replied, “Yeah, somewhere around there,” when asked if he was 260-pounds like he was right before fall camp began.

While the added weight would be recorded in the notes, the more important data point would be that first step. He took off, play after play, like it was the last play of the game and it was explosive! Thoroughly impressed with how a young man that size can come off the football.

Pure Hustle

Because Clearwater possessed some really good skill position players like senior Censere Lee and sophomore Jarvis Boatwright, Jr. that made plays in space, Thompson kept chasing them outside the tackle box. Despite the size difference (Lee is 150, maybe 160-pounds, and Boatwright is in the 165-pound range), Thompson played in high gear, driving his legs and playing through the whistle. Thompson even caught up with them a few times when they needed to change direction.

Thompson would appear to be clearly out of the play, but he would open up his gate and cover ground quickly. He’s an athlete that utilizes whatever skill necessary to reach the ball carrier.

Few defensive lineman possess the motor of Thompson. It’s incredible to watch play after play. Shocking, really. Despite seeing hundreds of talented defensive ends the past few years, there may not be a single defensive end that plays with more sheer effort than Thompson.

Still Grinding in the Fourth Quarter

Even when the game was well in hand at 42-19 in the fourth quarter, Thompson played just as hard as when the scoreboard showed 0 to 0. One of the reasons a scout will stay late into a game that’s been decided will be to witness the effort of a player regardless of situation.

Thompson passed with flying colors. In fact, one of his best plays transpired in the fourth quarter. With a resounding “thud” from the hit, Thompson was part of a tackle for loss where he beat his block and met the running back far short of the line of scrimmage. Thompson grinds to make plays all game long, and that’s going to aid him long-term no matter the level of football he plays.

Final Thoughts

Thompson deserves to be called a true football player. He plays with energy and effort, and utilizes his natural ability to make as many plays as possible. One cannot teach his 6’4”, 260-pound frame, and he does not allow that frame to go to waste.

The next time Inside The Knights will scout Thompson will be when Lakeland hosts fellow UCF recruit Nikai Martinez and Apopka this upcoming Oct. 8. It will be one of the state of Florida’s best games this season, and a true test for players on both sides of the football to prove their talent.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel, Podcast, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Inside the Knights Confidence Level for the Boise State Game, Offensive Line

Inside The Knights Confidence Level Heading into Boise State Game, Defensive Secondary

Will Gus Malzahn and UCF Football Make a Great First Impression to Help Move the Program Forward?

Quan Lee: Knights Trending with Florida Prep Talent

Inside The Knights Confidence Level Heading into the Boise State Game, Defensive Line and Linebackers

UCF Football Begins “Game Prep for Boise”

Inside The Knights Preseason College Football Top 25

Grant Stevens Commits to UCF

Defining UCF and its Recruiting Strategy: Development Helped Build the UCF Football Program - Part I

Defining UCF and its Recruiting Strategy: Development Helped Build the UCF Football Program - Part II

Evaluating Grant Stevens, UCF Tight End Recruiting, and UCF's Current Tight End Situation

Navarro and Keene, Two Arizona Quarterbacks that Found a Home in Orlando

UCF Football: Talking Divaad Wilson, Defining Joey Gatewood’s Possible Roles

Watching Dillon Gabriel During UCF's Practice Tells the Tale

Kentucky Quarterback Joey Gatewood Reportedly transfering to UCF, Reuniting with Gus Malzahn

Boise State Offensive Versus the UCF Defense: Play Calls, Players and Matchups to Watch

UCF Football: Getting to Know Boise State's Offensive Skill Position Talent

Against Boise State, UCF Football's Primary Defensive Responsibility will be Slowing Down Khalil Shakir

Three of UCF's Skill Players that Must be Playmakers Versus Boise State

The AP Poll: Where the Knights Should be Ranked, Defining the Overrated Members of the Top 25

Talking UCF Football with Angela Porter-Williams, the Mother of UCF Football Player Anthony Williams

Three Areas Dillon Gabriel Can Improve Before the NFL Draft