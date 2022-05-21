Prospect Profile: RB Jerrick Gibson from IMG Academy

One of the nation’s top 2024 running backs, Jerrick Gibson, continues to improve his craft and rise in the recruiting rankings.

BRADENTON, Fla. - After seeing this young man’s sophomore film, during seven-on-seven action and during multiple showings on the IMG campus, there’s no question that he’s one of the nation’s top prep football players.

Jerrick Gibson

Jerrick Gibson after the IMG Spring Game on May 19, 2022. @fbscout_florida

Size: 5’10”, 190-pounds

Position: Running Back

High School: Gainesville (Fla.) / Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Recruitment

Already with an incredibly long list of schools, Gibson plans to hit Georgia, Texas and Ohio State for camps this spring/summer. That list is fluid. As for the offers themselves, Gibson has the aforementioned schools plus Alabama, UCF, Florida, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas A&M, Southern California, Oregon, Penn State and Notre Dame, among others.

Film Does Not Lie

There’s a reason Gibson is holding those coveted offers. Before delving into Gibson’s attributes, allow this young man’s film to do the talking. Even behind an offensive line that often failed him, he still made jaw-dropping plays over and over.

Jerrick Gibson Sophomore Highlights

Frame

Compact and powerful. He’s all muscle and looks the part of an NFL running back. Most notably, Gibson’s upper legs are built to play the grueling running back position.

Gibson is definitely not lacking muscle. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Athleticism

The film shows it, and here’s the writeup defining a couple of key points about Gibson’s game. First, his stop-and-start ability is fantastic! Next, his first-step explosion, which allows him to run through a small crease in the defense that others simply cannot do. Those plays can change games. Finally, he keeps his balance after contact and then quickly hits the gas again after contact to create chunk-yardage plays. Gibson is a tremendous athlete.

Hands

This is the area of Gibson’s game that’s come a long way. Playing for Prime Truth 7v7, Gibson has played slot and even out wide during the past few months. It’s served him well. Gibson now catches the football away from his body, has already made tremendous strides at once again turning into a running back after the catch, and even started to set up his cuts during routes to gain separation. Adding these skills to Gibson’s electric skills in the backfield makes him one of the top all-around running backs in the class of 2024. The following clip is proof of just how talented he is in the passing game:

Burst

Very, very few prospects have Gibson’s burst. Regardless of whether he’s running an inside power play, toss sweep, or any other way he gets a hold of the football, he’s capable of hitting top-end speed by the end of his second stride. He’s a burner.

Cutting Ability

This is where it’s fun to watch Gibson. Some of the plays that look like they are being blown up in the backfield, he’s able to skate through after he shakes and bakes a defender out of his shoes; sometimes it’s a quick stop so that a linebacker shoots by. Then, Gibson builds speed once again and breaks into the second level. Either way, Gibson’s change of direction is a major asset to his overall game.

Jerrick Gibson has theundefinedability to make cuts and create separation from defenders. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Area to Improve

Pass protection. Gibson, like almost every other young running back. Will need to learn the nuances of understanding defensive fronts to tote the football, as well as to protect his quarterback. The latter point is often why an NFL running back gets cut. Those that do not block for their signal caller are those that end up in the free agent market. Gibson’s strength and quickness will aid him. In time, he will learn this trait and its finer points as well.

Final Thoughts

Overall, make no mistake, Gibson is a dynamic runner with evolving receiving skills. He's a possible national top 10 player for the class of 2024.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Live Blog: Knights Versus Wolverines

From Start to Finish, UCF Softball Dominates Villanova

Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey Visiting UCF

Real Recruiting Talk: CFB is as Dirty as Ever

Now Coaching College Football, Former Knight Kevin Smith is Doing Well

Thursday Recruiting Down for May 12th