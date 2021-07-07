Scouting Updates from Georgia: Langston Huges and Creekside

The talent at two high schools, Langston Hughes and Creekside, proved to be excellent as expected. Here are the recruiting notes from Tuesday’s scouting opportunities.

FAIRBURN, Ga. - Very few smaller cities produce multiple high schools with talent like Fairburn, Ga. The two high school football programs from Fairburn would be Langston Hughes and Creekside, and both displayed several talented prospects during practices on Tuesday, July 6.

Starting off at Langston Huges, it was incredible how many talented young men were on the practice field. Before going into specific players, just know there’s an abundance of players along both the offensive line and defensive line, as well as skill position talent, that will play college football.

Diving into the talent itself, the first player to mention would be senior running back Antonio Martin. Consistently barking out instructions to his teammates and showing leadership skills, Martin takes each repetition seriously. It’s great seeing a young man take that next step to becoming a great player by using his experience and knowledge to push his teammates during the first day of summer conditioning and practice. He’s committed to Georgia Tech.

Up front, there’s a massive offensive line for Langston Huges. The anchor would be class of 2023 offensive tackle Bo Hughley. At 6’7”, 290-pounds, this young man wears a size 17 shoe and will likely go above 300-pounds before reaching college. Hughley provides the size needed to play right or left tackle. He’s being recruited nationally.

Bo Hughley, Offensive Tackle, Langston Hughes - 2023

“Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Missouri…”

When asked if any Florida programs offered him yet, Hughley brought up two schools.

“Oh yea, Florida State, UCF offered me.”

As for programs he wants to earn an offer from, he provided an answer that shows how much of a competitive person he is and how much he thinks about his future.

“Oh, I want to get an offer from everybody. I want to be able to have a choice. I want to have an offer from everybody just in case one school stands out.”

Several of Langston Hughes' prospects play defense, and then there’s Terrance Love, who plays on both sides of the football. Love is 6’3”, 200-pounds, and plays safety and wide receiver. Moving forward, the class of 2023 prospect will likely play on the defensive side of the football in college, but even that position is not 100% certain. A major reason for that is Love’s versatility. It’s also why Langston Hughes moves him around to take advantage of Love’s skills. It could be the same decision for his college choice.

“Out of all my offers, I have about eight or nine that are both ways,” Love said of his choice to play on either side of the football. “Most of them, they see me as more of an asset on defense.”

Terranace Love, Safety/Linebacker, Langston Hughes - 2023 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

According to Love, “LSU and Georgia” like him as a linebacker. Other programs discussed him playing a hybrid linebacker-safety position. “My idea of what I was trying to do, would be being an Isaiah Simmons-type of player.”

Another versatile player would be Jelani Thurman, a 6’5”, 225-pound athlete from the class of 2023. He plays along the edge for Langston Hughes on defense, and he moves around as a flex tight end for the offense. Despite his height, this young man can really move his feet. He’s far from filling out, so he could end up pushing the 250-pound range. He has excellent genetics, as his mother played in the WNBA. The following photo shows Thurman’s frame, as he’s the player in the middle.

Thurman already earned offers from UCF, Georgia Tech and Florida Atlantic. Look for Thurman’s recruitment to really take another step up later this fall once college coaches see him on the gridiron once again.

Perhaps the player that catches one’s eye the most would be 2023 defensive end Joshua Horton. As defined within the video at the top of the article, this young man looks thin at 6’5”, 280-pounds. He’s just now starting to receive major college attention, as his first offers, in order, would be UCF, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Pittsburgh. That total is going to really go up very soon. He’s very athletic, could play in a two-gap or one-gap scheme, and already possesses the tenacity a defensive end needs to come off the edge and rush the passer.

As for a really early update, Prentiss “Air” Noland is a quarterback that will be a national recruit. A very accurate and smooth delivery, a good command of the offense, and a willingness to be coached make him a great quarterback prospect for the class of 2024. While it’s very early in his recruitment, just know that this young man is going to have a plethora of scholarships to choose from.

Over at Creekside, there’s also an abundance of talent. Conservatively, there’s 10 players that will play college football from that roster. Whether it’s a couple of young offensive linemen like 2024 prospects Brian Williams, Jr. and Caleb Holmes that both have offers, or a young running back and defensive back such as Rod McCrary that also has offers.

Rod McCrary, Running Back/Defensive Back, Creekside High School - 2024 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

There was talent in any direction a person would look. There’s one player that plays a position all colleges covet playing for Creekside, and he’s a 2022 prospect.That prospect would be Dainsus Miller. He is a long cornerback with absolutely tremendous athleticism. Miller provides the makeup speed and cutting ability necessary to play for any school in the country.

Miller mentioned Auburn, North Carolina State and UCF as three schools he wants to officially visit, but he does not yet have any official visit dates lined up. This is a prospect that holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Michigan State, UCF, Tennessee, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Ole Miss to name just a few.

Dainsus Miller, Cornerback, Creekside - 2022 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Another top defensive back is Daiquan White, and he will be another reason that college coaches come calling on Creekside this fall, and also why it will be difficult to pass the football against that secondary. Although a class of 2023 prospect, White is already drawing college attention, with offers from UCF, Arkansas, Florida State, Mississippi State, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech among others.

Daiquan White, Cornerback, Creekside - 2023 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

There are several other young prospects at Creekside, and it’s going to be a school that college programs come calling on for years to come. This is especially true in the secondary, where all of the starting defensive backs are likely to end up playing college football.

While at Creekside, there was also the opportunity to meet some of the best young players in the Atlanta area that stopped by after Creekside concluded practice. Look for several of these young men to play major roles for big-time programs within the Atlanta area during the next three seasons: Debron Gatling, wide receiver, (Milton High School); Christian Peterson, defensive back (Atlanta Westlake); DeMarius Hines, safety, (Atlanta Westlake); Antonio Molder, defensive back, (Norcross High School); and Lorenza Lennon, quarterback (North Atlanta High School).

Christian Peterson, Defensive Back, Atlanta Westlake - 2024 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Final Thoughts

It was another great day of gathering information and watching top prospects from the Atlanta area. There’s a reason major college programs continue to come back and recruit these high schools, and it’s also the reason this scout will be back in the near future as well.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation

Recent Articles

Analyzing Dillon Gabriel and Bentavious Thompson, Based on PFF’s Preseason Selections

Interview with UCF Football Prospect Tyrus Washington

How Georgia High School Football Supplements UCF’s Florida Recruiting

Prospect Evaluations: Thomasville, Ga. Prospects Shine During Day One of Scouting Tour

Scouting Trip Begins: Inside The Knights Hitting Georgia, Alabama and Florida

Inside The Knights College Football Preseason Poll Countdown: No. 19 UCF Knights