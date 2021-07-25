Southern Exposure Camp: Prospect Analysis

It’s the end of the summer camp circuit, and suburban Atlanta hosted one of the last prospect camps of the season.

LILBURN, Ga. -- The Southern Exposure Camp took place on Saturday, July 24, at Providence Christian Academy. The first session was an instructional series for middle school football players, and the afternoon session brought in players heading into ninth grade through twelfth grade.

Whenever going to a camp or combine near Atlanta, any scout can expect to find some familiar faces, as well as be introduced to a few new prospects. The Southern Exposure Camp provided prospects for both categories.

Back on the Scene

It’s great seeing some of the same prospects once again. While a different venue, adding to the knowledge of any prospect with multiple camps and/or combines provides better insight into their overall skills.

A class of 2024 prospect, KingJoseph Edwards looked lean and athletic yet again. After seeing him four times this year, it’s been great to watch him mature not only physically, but mentally. Saturday’s event provided evidence that he’s competing harder and harder. Even with his natural ability, that effort will serve him quite well throughout high school and the rest of his life. Here’s a picture of Edwards with Jack Luttrell, a rising class of 2023 safety that’s beginning to attract offers and recruiting attention.

There’s debate about Edward’s long-term position. One thing that cannot be disputed would be his skills. Despite being 6’4”, 225-pounds, he changed direction well, displayed a first-step burst out of a three-point stance, and started to show the ability to use his hands during routes (still learning).

Whether Edwards ends up playing defensive end or flex tight end, that scenario will take care of itself down the line. He still possesses three years of high school before heading off to college. Lawrenceville (Ga.) Hebron Christian talent will be a handful playing 1A Private School competition, that’s for sure. He already earned offers from Georgia Tech, UCF, Arkansas and Florida State.

Luttrell, meanwhile, showed he’s a competitor that wanted to take as many repetitions as possible. The 6’0”, 185-pound safety also from Hebron Christian Academy went from “Zero offers to six offers” from what he stated at the event. He’s progressed quite a bit since first running into him this past spring at the Myrtle Beach seven-on-seven tournament operated by NFA. He’s not a player that’s definitely going to play one position either.

With two years of high school remaining, perhaps Luttrell ends up moving to a hybrid linebacker role. It’s not out of the question that he could play wide receiver either. Regardless, few players love football more than Luttrell. Hats off to him for going hard during each repetition.

There were players from Gwinnett County that were recognizable, same with Thomasville, another Georgia town just north of the Florida border and roughly 30 minutes from Tallahassee, Fla. It was great to see so many familiar faces from far and wide.

Thomasville Players Head North

Defensive back Evan Wynn and athlete DJ Thurmon, both from Thomasville High School, came to the event, and both won the vast majority of their one-on-one repetitions. Thomas County Central slot wide receiver Tyler Floyd had some good moments, and he’s just about impossible to stay with for very long in open space. Ricky Fulton, a running back from Thomasville High School, continued his dual work as a slot wide receiver and a running back. He’s a very underrated prospect. All four of the Thomasville, Ga. prospects from above are in the class of 2023.

Evan Wynn and DJ Thurman

Camp MVP

If there’s one player to know moving forward, it would be Darius Cannon, a wide receiver from Cleveland (Ga.) White County. The class of 2023 prospect displayed precision cuts off the line of scrimmage, changed direction during routes without breaking stride, and caught the football effortlessly. Because he plays about an hour north of Gwinnett County, not that many know about Cannon, but that’s going to change.

He’s a blur. When a receiver continuously beats quality defensive backs repetition after repetition, it’s worth an MVP honor. He deserved the MVP and he did so while being humble. Nice to see that happen as often as possible.

As for recruiting, Cannon admitted he does not have any offers to date. After watching him live, that is a situation that will change and change quickly. Mark that down. Cannon will see offers headed his way in the near future.

Darius Cannon, Wide Receiver, White County High School Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Talent Across the Board

While this camp should not be mistaken for Under Armour, it had a quality number of prospects from the 2026 through 2022 classes. A few more names to know, amongst several:

Temarcus Elam, Running Back, Evans (Ga.) Lakeside - 2023

Treveon Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett - 2023

Michael Olawoyin, Offensive Tackle, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett - 2023

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel

Recent Articles

Which UCF Running Backs and Wide Receivers will Become Major Contributors this Fall?

UCF Running Back Mark-Antony Richards Defines a Modern Running Back

Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is Good for UCF, Plus Recruiting News

Evaluating the Impact of UCF Football Transfer Bryson Armstrong

Linebacker Eriq Gilyard has a Great Opportunity to Lead the UCF Defense

2023 Prospect Film Review: Miami Edison Wide Receiver Nathaniel "RayRay" Joseph

2023 Film Review: Wide Receiver Raymond Cottrell is a National Recruit

2023 Prospect Film Review: Elite Defensive Tackle John Walker

Here’s a Look at Boise State’s Key Players and Position Groups to Watch

The Louisville Game is Huge for UCF Football Recruiting

Interview with UCF Football Prospect Carlton Madden, Jr.

Film Review: Deep Dive into UCF Football Commitment Thomas Castellanos as the Future of the Knights

Trip to Louisville will Include Fan Interaction Event for UCF and Louisville Fans

How UCF Recruiting Stacks up with Florida State, Florida and Miami

Decision Time for UCF Recruit Caden Story, Plus Film Review

Interview with UCF Football commitment Keahnist Thompson