Road Trip to Louisville will Include Fan Interaction Event for UCF and Louisville Football Fans

Road games present a unique way to enjoy UCF Football. The trip to Louisville this September will also be a special fan interaction opportunity and one that Knights fans should take advantage of.

For the 2021 season, the one team that scheduled UCF from the Power Five would be Louisville. The 2021 season will have some unique games, but the Louisville game is on the road in a unique atmosphere. It will also be played on a Friday night no less. Those qualities alone make the Louisville game distinctive and one that UCF fans should consider traveling to see their Knights play, as well as enjoying themselves by meeting up with other Knights fans as well as Louisville fans.

Along with Publisher Matthew McGavic and members of the Louisville Report, Inside The Knights will be in Louisville a day early (remember, it’s a Friday game) to get ready for the big game the following night. The Thursday prior to the game, there will be a meet up that includes Publishers from both websites, a great venue for fans and and members of each we to meet up, college football trivia that will include prize giveaways, and the opportunity to be a part of video interviews regarding predictions and thoughts about the UCF at Louisville game.

Ask questions, dive into statistics for both squads, learn more about the prime matchup between Louisville’s defense versus Dillon Gabriel and the UCF offense, and simply talk football overall. This is the type of opportunity that makes college football special. Inside The Knights and Louisville Report will both be willing participants ready to give out predictions and talk football with the fans and look forward to a great evening. Here's a quick video synopsis of what to expect:

There are no specific plans for a location just yet, but that information will be forthcoming during the next two months leading up to the September 17th matchup. As a reminder, it’s just now past the midway point of July and the college football season will be upon us before anyone knows it.

Here are the particulars for the UCF at Louisville game, with some series history, and Louisville team and player information as well.

Game Date and Time: Friday, September 17th, 7:30 p.m. EST.

Series History: Tied at one win a piece, with the Cardinals winning the first game in 1985 by the score of 42-21, and the Knights winning the second matchup in 2013 by the score of 38-35.

Louisville’s 2020 Record: 4-7, with victories over Western Kentucky, Florida State, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

By the Numbers: The Cardinals averaged 29.54 points per game, and allowed 26.63 points per game.

Three Louisville Players to Know: quarterback Malik Cunningham, cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, and linebacker C.J. Avery.

Louisville Player Spotlight: Cunningham will return as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, and last season he threw for 2,617 yards, 20 touchdown passes, and 12 interceptions. Cunningham’s passing completion percentage increased as the season moved forward, and he finished with a 61.14 percent completion rate overall.

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham diving for the end zone Pat McDonogh / Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

He’s a dual-threat quarterback as he also accounted for 609 rushing yards and 7 scores, while averaging 4.65 yards per tote. Any team that takes defenders out of the box to play the pass will likely see Cunningham use his legs to make plays. Overall, there’s more NFL talent on the Louisville roster than some people might know.

McGavic wrote an excellent article discussing the Louisville talent and it can be found here: Louisville Players Who Could Be Selected in 2022 NFL Draft. With it being year three under Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield, the offensive and defensive schemes are in place to be successful.

Louisville, however, has seen a high roster turnover rate, which McGavic and his staff can better discuss the event prior to the game. To say the least, it’s an interesting roster.

Scheduling Notes: Louisville opens the season by going on the road and playing SEC foe Ole Miss on a Monday (Sep. 6), then Louisville comes home to play Eastern Kentucky on a Saturday (Sep. 11), with UCF going up North to visit the Cardinals the following Friday (Sep. 17).

That’s an unusual start to the season for Louisville; football players typically do better when there’s a set schedule of a game and then another game seven days later. It will be interesting to witness how the defense for the Cardinals plays after such an unusual combination of game dates to start their 2021 season.

Combined with hosting a high-powered UCF offense led by one of the nation’s top signal callers in Gabriel, as well as speed on the perimeter with wide receivers like Jaylon Robinson and Ryan O’Keefe just to name two of the Knights’ talented outside playmakers.

Final Thoughts

Truly looking forward to traveling to Louisville for the showdown on the Ohio River between the Knights and the Cardinals. UCF fans should come out to this road game because it’s going to be more than just a road trip to see two college football teams play. Come and meet the fans from both schools and be a part of the festivities with Inside The Knights and the Louisville Report.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as find McGavic @GeneralWasp