“T-Will” Trying To Bring Terrence “T2” Lewis To Orlando

ORLANDO - One of the ways that UCF wants to build its Football program would be through the transfer portal. There has already been success with players like Isaiah Bowser and Big Kat Bryant, among several current Knights, playing well after enrolling at UCF after being in the portal. There's another possible name for this next year to keep in mind.

Maryland freshman linebacker Terrence Lewis, an elite 2021 prospect who tore his ACL in March, is one of the biggest names in the portal and will immediately be able to produce for any college football program he chooses.

That choice could come down to two familiar teams for Florida college football fans with the UCF and Miami the two rumored destinations for Lewis.

A credible source for Miami Hurricanes recruiting info Kaden Joseph had this to say on Lewis, “Lewis has deep roots in South Florida so it’s hard to not like the Canes chances in this recruitment. (Lewis) has played with a ton of Hurricanes though Pop Warner and high school football. However there’s one school that could give the Hurricanes a run, UCF. The UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams is the reason that Lewis was once considered an Auburn lean.”

Joseph also said, “If I had a crystal ball it would be on UCF.” Joseph has developed connections with players and coaches within the University of Miami, as well as Miami area high schools with “Canesinsider,” his Instagram handle where he reports about the Hurricanes.

Another source inside the program stated that Lewis is a target of UCF, and they will push hard for him.

So who is Lewis as an athlete and as a person? Lewis is an all-around athlete from Opa Locka, Fla. with speed to cover running backs out of the back field and the strength to put fear into the offense of the other team. He recorded 105 tackles, nine sacks, and three interceptions on his way to a Florida 5A state championship with Miami Northwestern High School as a junior.

He then bounced around between Miami Northwestern, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Miami Northwestern again, then to Miami Central where he finished high school. He went on to record 45 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and five sacks in just six games, and won another state title this time at the 6A level.

Meanwhile, Lewis’ recruitment was growing more and more strange. On April 30th, 2020 he committed to the University of Tennessee, before decommitting exactly seven months later, and was seemingly heading to Auburn University.

That was until then Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his staff were let go after a 6-4 regular season in which the Tigers lost to Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

That led Lewis to choose Maryland, which apparently has not worked out. Now with Williams at UCF, the possibility of Lewis learning under the coach that he gained a huge connection to has continued to grow. Lewis might have some baggage, however, as a rumor of an altercation between himself and a teacher allegedly took place in 2020.

If Lewis chooses UCF he will likely have a chance to make an immediate impact and possibly become the starter at the “Knight” linebacker role alongside veteran linebackers Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and Tatum Bethune. Lewis has the talent to play any of the three linebacker positions, quite honestly.

Expect Lewis to visit multiple universities in the upcoming months as he makes his decision before enrolling as a redshirt-freshman for next season.

For UCF information and news you can visit my Twitter and Instagram.

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Southern California and LSU, Two Lateral Head Coaching Moves in as Many Days

Coach Napier and How He Impacts Recruiting in Florida

UCF Running Back Room Break Down

Discussing the Sanford Seminole UCF Football Commitments

Scouting UCF Commitment Demari Henderson

Senior Prospect Evaluation: UCF Commitment Kameron Moore

Why Marcus Freeman Needs to be the Next Head Coach of Notre Dame

What's Next for Dillon Gabriel After Deciding to Transfer?

2021 is a Unique Year for Transfer Portal Quarterbacks

Lincoln Riley Brings Offensive Firepower to USC

UCF Basketball, Looking at Areas to Improve After Close Loss to Oklahoma

UCF Should Take a Quarterback from the Transfer Portal