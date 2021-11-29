Senior Prospect Evaluation: UCF Commitment Kameron Moore

ORLANDO - The first thing that stands out about Moore would be his ability to lead, and within every category below, his direction and authority helped the Seminole defense. It’s across the board; Moore is a very respected player and for good reason.

After seeing him play at UCF’s camp this past summer, as well as on film, it was good to watch Moore play live against Apopka this past Friday night. That’s always the best evaluation measurement.

Kameron Moore

Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’1”, 205 pounds

Position: Linebacker

High School: Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Recruitment: Committed to UCF on Aug. 10, 2021.

Frame

Solidly built from the ground up, with powerful upper legs on would expect from a linebacker. At 205 pounds, Moore has the opportunity to put on another 20 pounds and still be an athletic linebacker. There’s certainly much that the UCF strength and conditioning staff can do to consistently improve Moore’s physical strength, yet keep him from getting too muscle bound.

Athleticism

He showed his lateral quickness yet again versus Apopka. That’s one of the fastest teams in the state of Florida, and Moore ran down several players inside and outside the tackle box. Most importantly, his first-step explosion is really good. That helps him reach the ball carrier faster, as well as avoid blockers along the way.

Moore stays low, coils, and strikes a ball carrier quite well after getting up to speed. His flexibility and athleticism combine to help him as a tackler.

Watching Moore Live

Instincts. That’s the first thing that stood out about his own play. He diagnosed where the ball carrier would be going, charged in that direction, and engaged the ball carrier. Apopka uses the single-wing offense quite a bit, so opportunities to play old school football, which Moore is quite good at, were there all night long.

He consistently took on blockers during inside runs despite giving up over 70 pounds to some of the Apopka linemen that he would go against. Moore is a tough competitor, and that will serve him well once he reaches UCF.

Moore also does a nice job of playing half-a-man, meaning taking on one side of a blocker or the other, as it allows him better leverage. It’s obvious that he is coached well. This will also allow Moore to acclimate to the college game quicker than many other high school linebackers about to graduate high school and head off to a college football program.

Best Attributes

As mentioned in the beginning of this article, leadership is far and away No. 1. The Seminole players respect him and listen to his leadership. That will help him to one day make the defensive calls and checks for the Knights. From a physical standpoint, there are two other areas to note.

Speed. He can run down players from sideline to sideline. That speaks for itself, especially in today’s college football era.

The other attribute is attached to speed, and that would be coverage. While Apopka did not throw a lot of passes, it is still obvious that Moore understands his assignments in zone coverage, as well as how to help other players be in the right positions.

For those reasons, Moore will be valuable versus any form of passing attack.

Areas to Learn and Improve

Simply put, Moore just needs to stay the course, learn the defensive playbook for UCF, and hit the weight room. He is focusing on getting better each day. It’s only a matter of time before he hits the gridiron and helps the Knights.

Position Fit

This is a work in progress. Moore will likely play multiple linebacker positions, and could end up inside the box permanently once he’s 220 or bigger. To start out, he’s potentially valuable as the hybrid linebacker, or ‘Knight’ position as UCF likes to call it, playing in the slot.

To that end, he’s also likely to be a special teams contributor from the time he steps on campus. Moore’s attitude and dedication to football were once again apparent before and during the game against Apopka, and that’s going to translate well when he’s in a UCF uniform.

