Discussing the Sanford Seminole UCF Football Commitments
ORLANDO - Three very talented UCF recruits will be headed to play for the Knights from the same high school, Seminole in nearby Sanford, Fla. Ja'Cari Henderson, his twin brother Demari Henderson, and linebacker Kameron Moore. They will be a part of building a defense that's built on speed, versatility, and toughness.
The following podcast details not only their physical traits and how they can be utilized while playing for the Knights, but also the ability to help continue to transform UCF's defense into a unit that wants to dominate its opponents.
For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!
Recent Articles From Inside The Knights
Scouting UCF Commitment Demari Henderson
Senior Prospect Evaluation: UCF Commitment Kameron Moore
Why Marcus Freeman Needs to be the Next Head Coach of Notre Dame
What's Next for Dillon Gabriel After Deciding to Transfer?
2021 is a Unique Year for Transfer Portal Quarterbacks
Lincoln Riley Brings Offensive Firepower to USC
UCF Basketball, Looking at Areas to Improve After Close Loss to Oklahoma
Read More
UCF Should Take a Quarterback from the Transfer Portal
Despite the Situation with LSU, Oklahoma Fans Should Be Happy to Have Lincoln Riley
UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Transfer
Apopka at Seminole, One Tremendous High School Football Game
UCF Versus Oklahoma Hoops Preview and Prediction
Thoughts on UCF's 'War on I-4' Victory Over USF
UCF Leads USF 14-7 at Halftime
It's Game Day for the War on I-4: USF at UCF
War on I-4 Game Prediction: USF at UCF
UCF Players and Coaches Talk The Inside 'Scoop' on their Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes
UCF Offensive Trends, Thoughts on Injuries, Heading into the War on I-4