Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Discussing the Sanford Seminole UCF Football Commitments

    Talking about UCF commitment Kameron Moore, as well as Demari and Ja’Cari Henderson.
    Author:

    ORLANDO - Three very talented UCF recruits will be headed to play for the Knights from the same high school, Seminole in nearby Sanford, Fla. Ja'Cari Henderson, his twin brother Demari Henderson, and linebacker Kameron Moore. They will be a part of building a defense that's built on speed, versatility, and toughness.

    The following podcast details not only their physical traits and how they can be utilized while playing for the Knights, but also the ability to help continue to transform UCF's defense into a unit that wants to dominate its opponents.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    Scouting UCF Commitment Demari Henderson

    Senior Prospect Evaluation: UCF Commitment Kameron Moore

    Why Marcus Freeman Needs to be the Next Head Coach of Notre Dame

    What's Next for Dillon Gabriel After Deciding to Transfer?

    2021 is a Unique Year for Transfer Portal Quarterbacks

    Lincoln Riley Brings Offensive Firepower to USC

    UCF Basketball, Looking at Areas to Improve After Close Loss to Oklahoma

    Read More

    UCF Should Take a Quarterback from the Transfer Portal

    Despite the Situation with LSU, Oklahoma Fans Should Be Happy to Have Lincoln Riley

    UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Transfer

    Apopka at Seminole, One Tremendous High School Football Game

    UCF Versus Oklahoma Hoops Preview and Prediction

    Thoughts on UCF's 'War on I-4' Victory Over USF

    UCF Leads USF 14-7 at Halftime

    It's Game Day for the War on I-4: USF at UCF

    War on I-4 Game Prediction: USF at UCF

    UCF Players and Coaches Talk The Inside 'Scoop' on their Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes

    UCF Offensive Trends, Thoughts on Injuries, Heading into the War on I-4

    Key USF Defensive Players to Watch

    Twins Kameron Moore Sanford (Fla.) Seminole
    Football Recruiting

    Discussing the Sanford Seminole UCF Football Commitments

    1 minute ago
    Demari Henderson Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - UCF Commitment
    Football Recruiting

    Scouting UCF Commitment Demari Henderson

    1 hour ago
    Marcus Freeman Notre Dame
    College Football News

    Why Marcus Freeman Needs to be the Next Head Coach of Notre Dame

    10 hours ago
    Caleb Williams Oklahoma Running the Football
    College Football News

    Oklahoma Fans, Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and Immediate Eligibility

    13 hours ago
    McKenna Melville UCF Volleyball
    UCF Sports

    UCF Volleyball is Going Dancing

    14 hours ago
    Kameron Moore, Linebacker, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole
    Football Recruiting

    Senior Prospect Evaluation: UCF Commitment Kameron Moore

    Nov 29, 2021
    quarterback
    College Football News

    2021 is a Unique Year for Transfer Portal Quarterbacks

    Nov 29, 2021
    Lincoln Riley Oklahoma - USC - Southern California
    College Football News

    Lincoln Riley Brings Offensive Firepower to USC

    Nov 28, 2021