Discussing the Sanford Seminole UCF Football Commitments

ORLANDO - Three very talented UCF recruits will be headed to play for the Knights from the same high school, Seminole in nearby Sanford, Fla. Ja'Cari Henderson, his twin brother Demari Henderson, and linebacker Kameron Moore. They will be a part of building a defense that's built on speed, versatility, and toughness.

The following podcast details not only their physical traits and how they can be utilized while playing for the Knights, but also the ability to help continue to transform UCF's defense into a unit that wants to dominate its opponents.

The following podcast details not only their physical traits and how they can be utilized while playing for the Knights, but also the ability to help continue to transform UCF's defense into a unit that wants to dominate its opponents.

