Bounce House Week: Discussing Top UCF Football Prospects Visiting This Week

During this week, UCF football is hosting camps, unofficial visits and Bounce House Weekend. For the sake of this article and several ore to follow, let us just call it Bounce House Week because there will be coverage all week long.

First off, It’s UCF football recruiting all week as there will be updates on prospects making their way to Orlando and UCF. For anyone that loves UCF football, and loves recruiting, your time is now. Here we go!

Bounce House Weekend is the official term from UCF football, and Knights fans will hear it over and over. It’s an event the UCF football program will put on this upcoming Saturday. There will be contests, official and unofficial visits for recruits visiting UCF, and just a lot of fun. This is one of the most important weeks in UCF football recruiting history, and it will certainly be the busiest in UCF football history.

As the UCF football staff begins to bring prospects in for official visits and camps, there are also those prospects that can unofficially visit UCF during the month of June. Take Noble Thomas as a prime example. He’s not yet scheduled to visit UCF officially, but he told Sports Illustrated All-America’s John Garcia, Jr. the following:

“Oregon State next weekend then Boston College June 18-20,” said Thomas. “I’m also going on an unofficial visit to UCF next Wednesday.”

The Knights have yet to offer Thomas, he has offers from power five programs, and he’s still coming to visit UCF. It’s safe to say that Thomas is at least keeping all of his options open.

He’s just one of several recruits that may or may not receive an offer from the Knights over the course of this summer. Unofficial visits help because the UCF coaches can better gauge if a player will be a personality fit, as well as better identify a player’s height, weight and wingspan. As for the visitors, here are a few of the prospects that are slated to unofficially visit UCF this week.

If you like big running backs with speed to run away from defenders in the open field, then Jordan McDonald would be a great pick. The 6’1” and 220 pound running back from Milton (Ga.) High School is a tank between the tackles. He’s also a running back that keeps picking up speed as he breaks into the second level of the defense. He’s slated to visit UCF on Wednesday. Here’s a look at McDonald’s film.

Another Georgia running back headed to UCF this week would be Jamie Felix. The 5’10”, 205 pound back is a darting runner with the quickness to make multiple players miss at the same time. He’s also tough as nails, finishing runs with contact. He’s slated to visit UCF this Tuesday. Felix’s film below, and keep in mind that he played with a nagging hamstring injury last fall.

Moving to wide receiver, one of the best South Florida has to offer would be Cam Brown from famed Saint Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. The 6’4”, 205 pound wide receiver possesses unusual lateral quickness for his height and weight. Able to cut and redirect his body in the middle of a route, he’s starting to pick up recruiting steam. It will be interesting to see how UCF goes after Brown. The Knights need more size at wide receiver, and Brown certainly fits the bill. Brown will sojourn to UCF this Tuesday. Here’s a workout clip from Brown.

Finally, finishing up with a defensive back with a high ceiling for defensive back play, it’s Jordan Castell from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange. The long defensive back could play cornerback or safety, and he’s a natural when it comes to changing speeds and changing direction. He’s 6’2” and 180 pounds, and that’s a frame that is far from filled out. Castell’s recruitment has picked up major steam the past few months, and he’s certainly to pick up more offers soon. One of the Orlando area’s top 2022 prospects, Castell has offers from Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia Tech, and that’s probably just the beginning. Not many programs really know about him just yet. He is set to visit UCF on Thursday.

Bounce House Week is here. UCF fans should be rejoicing because the UCF football staff and administrators are putting in another long week to host top prospects from all across Florida and several other states like Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, and even Texas. More coming tomorrow and throughout the week.

