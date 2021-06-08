Top 2023 Defensive End Visiting UCF Football

One of the premium positions in football would be defensive end. Finding and signing powerfully built edge rushers that also hold up against the run is always a goal for UCF and any program, and the Knights brought in one of the best defensive ends in Florida for an unofficial visit.

Inside The Knights has confirmed that one of Florida's top defensive ends did in fact make it to campus today for an unofficial visit, and he's a headliner for any recruiting class.

For UCF to start building a championship defense, finding more defensive end talent will be a continuous priority; there’s no better place to start looking than UCF’s own home area. Orlando and it’s suburban cities are loaded with prospects that can play defensive end or outside linebacker, and of the best in Florida came to UCF on Monday.

Truly an elite defensive lineman in the state and the country would be Derrick LeBlanc. The 2023 prospect from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola has an offer list that includes LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Ole Miss, Nebraska, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, and Miami just to name a few of college football’s heavyweights. Keep in mind that this young man still has two more high school football seasons to play.

LeBlanc has been active this off season, already visiting Ohio State, Clemson and Miami. He’s likely to take several more unofficial visits this summer and/or fall. That’s where it becomes interesting with UCF. Can the Knights lure one of Florida’s best 2023 prospects away from the so-called goliaths of college football?

Of course the UCF football program already offered LeBlanc as well. He’s one of the prized local recruits that UCF really wants to land. It’s for good reason. Consider LeBlanc’s offer list, and consider where he’s from.

The state of Florida is always loaded with talent. That’s not debatable. The class of 2023, and its plethora of defensive linemen, is truly top-notch even by the state of Florida standards set forth for decades. LeBlanc will still be one of Florida’s best for 2023, as his offer list suggests.

LeBlanc began to earn recruiting attention as just a freshman in high school. That’s right, a freshman in high school. While he’s still growing into his frame, LeBlanc already stands 6’4”, and weighs in at 253 pounds. There are a few things that make LeBlanc unique, despite his young age. His skills continue to improve, and he’s developed a few pass rushing moves.

LeBlanc’s ability to side step an offensive tackle, while utilizing his long arms to knock down the offensive tackle’s hands, before allowing his shoulder to pass by the offensive lineman’s shoulder, proves to be classic.

Whether LeBlanc uses a hand swipe or a basic rip move, he’s a defensive end with the ability to mix up his pass rushing technique. That’s important. LeBlanc’s wiry frame and long limbs provide him a unique advantage over most other players his age, and even other defensive ends older than him rarely possess LeBlanc’s wing span.

What adds to his repertoire would be lateral quickness. LeBlanc can quickly change directions in an effort to gain a leverage advantage over the offensive tackle in front of him. Once LeBlanc causes an offensive tackle to begin to lean, that’s when LeBlanc will utilize a hand swipe, rip move, club, or stab pass rushing maneuver that each move could create an avenue to the quarterback. Here's a look at LeBlanc's sophomore film.

With all of his talent, LeBlanc is the type of talent that can come in and compete for early playing time at any program in the nation. He’s a long and lean athlete with a penchant for keeping offensive linemen guessing. Further, he’s still growing. This is a young man with a tremendously high upside. As for recruiting, there’s still a long way to go.

UCF has an opportunity to start building a relationship with LeBlanc. UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff have been in Orlando for about six months. After LeBlanc’s visit, that’s when people will start to know a little bit more about one another. LeBlanc needs to learn about UCF, and vice versa.

The next step for UCF will be to get LeBlanc and his family back on campus as many times as possible. Games and practices are the ideal times, and he lives just 30 minutes away in Kissimmee, so that’s certainly an obtainable goal for both parties.

Bottom line, UCF needs to add prospects like LeBlanc to the roster. He’s an elite 2023 prospect that can play one of the premium positions needed to compete with college football’s elite.

Stay tuned to Inside The Knights, as this week will be packed with recruiting coverage.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation