    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    UCF Commitment Jordan McDonald Talks UCF, Fellow Recruit Khurtiss Perry

    UCF running back commitment Jordan McDonald officially visited UCF this past weekend.
    Author:

    UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn has gone to work with his final recruiting push before the Early Signing Day on Dec. 15. Coach Malzahn and his UCF staff brought in multiple high profile recruits from the class of 2022.

    The most well known to UCF fans of the bunch being Jordan McDonald, a running back from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton, who committed to UCF on Oct. 23. His only other official visit was to Tennessee (June 1).

    McDonald was taking his official visit to UCF this weekend, previously unofficially visiting the school in July and October. He came down to Orlando, Fla. after helping his Milton High School team to a win in the 7A Georgia State Semifinal game, rushing for 155 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

    When the talented runner was asked about his visit he stated, “It was good with the interaction between everyone and the love that everyone has for each other and the connections between community to the school is very strong!”

    That was on Saturday, which kicked off his UCF visit with a photo shoot and team bonding.

    He talked about one fellow visitor who he bonded with during the weekend, elite Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, who was dominant in the Alabama 5A State Championship Game with three sacks.

    “I have also been able to get in some good conversations and interactions with Khurtiss Perry too.” Perry was also in attendance for an official visit, as he looks to make a decision on his college soon.

    Overall, McDonald talked about how great the weekend was for him. Others at UCF commented on how he was an important spokesperson to be there as a recruiter. With McDonald being such a massive presence on the high school scene, his presence will make recruits even more interested in playing under Coach Malzahn and his staff.

