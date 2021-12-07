Knights Offer Top Offensive Tackle Prospect Matthew McCoy From Creekside High School

One of the top offensive tackles in the country, Matthew McCoy, just received an offer from UCF.

ORLANDO - in one of the most unique recruitments of the past several years, offensive tackle Matthew McCoy from Jacksonville Beach (Fla.) Creekside has exploded onto the recruiting scene. From not one FBS offer heading into his senior season to offers from numerous programs like Ole Miss, Maryland, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Louisville and Auburn among others, he just received another offer from inside the state of Florida:

After scouting McCoy two times this fall during his practices, a couple of quick notes. He’s the most flexible offensive tackle one will see. He’s more like a wide receiver in terms of his ability to bend than a 275 pound offensive tackle.

Next, his quickness is also unique and more like a skill position athlete. Then again, he was a tight end and defensive end before making the shift to offensive tackle during his senior season, which is what created all the buzz and scholarship offers in the first place.

Here’s an article about McCoy and UCF commitment Thomas Castellanos from October that details his overall talents in more detail.

As for where UCF stands, keep in mind that McCoy already took an official visit to Ole Miss earlier this season, and he’s just finished up an official visit to Miami. He was originally slated to visit Florida on Dec. 10 but that was before Head Coach Dan Mullen was fired. UCF certainly has a chance to get him on campus for a visit. Here’s a look at McCoy’s film:

This is a big-time recruit and one that has the potential to one day play in the NFL. Huge opportunity for the Knights.

Inside The Knights is awaiting to hear back from McCoy about his offer from the Knights and will report anything that is newsworthy.

