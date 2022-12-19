UCF Recruiting Notes

After all the coaching changes, the dramatic nature of the Transfer Portal, and UCF’s own recruiting class still being built, it’s time for recruiting notes. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first.

*UCF quarterback recruiting target Malachi Singleton let it be known directly to Inside The Knights that he did not make an official visit to UCF this past weekend. Beyond that fact, not much has been learned lately about Singleton’s recruitment. Technically, he’s been an Arkansas commitment for over half a year. Time will tell if he ends up in Fayetteville, Ark. or not.

*Have not heard anything about UCF with wide receiver Cayden Lee. He’s been close friends with Singleton, so that could be a hindrance to UCF signing him if Singleton does not sign with the Knights. Ole Miss has recruited Lee hard.

*The Knights have lost the commitments from the Twin brothers, Andrew Harris and Michael Harris. They announced via social media on Sunday. Losing the talented and speedy linebackers was a blow. There are several programs reportedly attempting to lure the brothers to their respective institutions, but nothing has been clarified as to where they will sign.

Now for the news that leaves many things to be considered from the future before figuring out what to say.

*With the loss of defensive coordinator Travis Williams to the University of Arkansas, that’s one of the best recruiters on the UCF staff that left. That being the case, let’s see how the UCF coaches rally down the stretch and start off the 2024 recruiting campaign before casting projections about Knights recruiting. Need data from how promoted defensive coordinator Addison Williams does along the recruiting trail. No way around it, patience needed until a later date. Even with that being the case, the following tweet made UCF fans happy already.

*Big-time defensive tackle recruit John Walker has been and will continue to be a special player. The UCF family will enjoy watching this behemoth play football for the Knights in the Big 12 Conference.

As for what’s next, there are key topics that are about to unfold there as well.

*First, remember that UCF has been a heavy Transfer Portal participant since Gus Malzahn arrived in Orlando. That’s not likely changing. The difference is that transfers can happen at any given time. UCF will not sign the same high school recruiting class as many other programs, but do note that in conclusion it’s a combination of the Transfer Portal and the prep ranks that changes the scoreboard. Thus, having fewer recruits sign on National Signing Day will not have mattered as much as some other program’s fans might like to tell UCF fans this Wednesday.

*Also of importance, UCF has been battling for several high school players. Look for some good news on Dec. 21, and possibly during the second National Signing Day in February as well. Much like with the Transfer Portal, it’s more of a stealth mode kind of deal. That’s recruiting in 2022.

There’s still a lot more to discuss about UCF football in the near future. Let’s get through the next few weeks and into the new year. Then, discuss facts about everything that’s been happening once more. Should have had quite a bit of clarity with 2022 recruiting, just for starters.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram