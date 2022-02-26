2023 UCF Recruiting Tracker

UCF Knights Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up to date on the Knights as they continue to build the roster prior to joining the Big XII in 2023.

ORLANDO - As UCF continues to recruit and offer prospects from the class of 2023, check back to this page for updates. There will be quick notes about prospects, scholarship offer updates, commitment information, and any other pertinent information regarding UCF’s 2023 recruiting class.

UCF extended an offer to one of the best players in the Magnolia State, Dante Dowdell of Picayune (Miss.) High School. The 6’2”, 215-pound running back was named the Max Preps 5A Player of the Year after rushing for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns.

In addition to UCF, Dowdell has been offered a scholarship by Georgia Tech, Auburn, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Oregon, Florida State, Boston College, Southern Miss, Akron, Western Carolina, Georgia State, Alcorn State, University of Louisiana-Monroe, and Tulane.

A one-cut-and-go running back that consistently delivers the blows more than accepting them, Dowdell also does a tremendous job of keeping his balance while tackles shoot for his lower legs. His vision and speed allow for finding the hole and creating big plays at the second and third level. As for recruiting, note the following.

If Dowdell played in a major metropolitan area, he’d have far more offers. Picayune is at the very southwestern corner of Mississippi near the Louisiana border. This young man can play, and he’s bound to be receiving many more offers. Check out his highlights:

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Future UCF QB Davin Wydner Wins Florida 4A Prep Football POY

UCF Recruiting Notes

UCF Football Recruiting Notes, Singleton and Green

Knights Make Top Eight for Top Recruit Daemon Fagan

Class of 2023: Examining UCF Running Back Recruiting

Tampa Catholic's Xavier Porter Earns UCF Offer

Top Florida Prep Prospect: Wide Receiver William Fowles

UCF Recruiting the Transfer Portal, Talking Jordan Domineck

Prospects UCF Should Go After Hard Following Miami Under Armour

Senior 'Knight', UCF Versus Cincinnati Basketball Preview

Discussing Richard Young & Top Running Backs from Miami Under Armour

Recruiting Update: Rising Offensive Lineman Roderick Kearney

The Nation's Best Interior DL, John Walker, Talks Recruiting After Under Armour

Derrick LeBlanc Talks Recruiting After Under Armour Combine

Recruiting Update, Orlando Running Back Prospect Cedric Baxter, Jr.

First Look, Top 2024 Running Back Jerrick Gibson

Texas Versus Florida, Comparing High School Football is Really About the Finance$

Can the UCF Coaching Staff Keep Elite 2023 Florida Talent Home?

The Talent in Savannah, Ga. is Real

UCF Rolls Over Tulsa Behind Mahan's 17 Points

Talking Defensive Expectations as UCF's Spring Practice Approaches