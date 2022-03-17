Top UCF Linebacker Recruit Slated to Announce March 22

From the early portion of the 2023 recruiting cycle, UCF has recruited Troy Fields, Jr. He will make his college decision public next Tuesday.

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Knights are hoping for good news this next Tuesday. One of the top prospects for the Knights would be Troy Ford, Jr., and he’s long since been a heavily recruited player by UCF and many other programs.

Back in February, Ford let Inside The Knights know that UCF, South Carolina and Auburn were his three top schools. No date for announcement was known, and truly, there was no thought that his recruitment would come to an end at any point in the near future.

That’s changed.

Ford is a 6’1”, 220-pound linebacker from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School. In addition to UCF, he earned offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and West Virginia among others.

Once Ford announces, Inside The Knights will be interviewing Ford. He’s one of the nicest recruits in the country, and a darn good player, both good reasons to make the journey to Georgia. Does not hurt that Savannah is one of the coolest cities in Dixie to visit, too.

