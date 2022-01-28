2023 UCF Recruit Profile: Defensive End Kaven Call

A closer look at the film of UCF’s first verbal commitment from the class of 2023, Apopka defensive end Kaven Call.

There are numerous prospects that UCF could have started the class of 2023. Landing Kaven Call, however, was a way to make a splash. He’s one of the top prospects in the state of Florida for 2023 regardless of position, and he’s also from the same high school as 2022 UCF signee Nikai Martinez .

Kaven Call

Kaven Call, Defensive End, Apopka (Fla.) High School - 2023 UCF Commitment Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Size: 6’2.5”, 245-pounds

Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

School: Apopka (Fla.) High School

Recruitment

Georgia appeared to be the leader after Call did well at the Bulldogs’ summer camp and received an offer from Head Coach Kirby Smart. After the Knights continued to recruit Call, Martinez signing with the Knights, and UCF knocking off Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, he decided that it would be good to commit on Dec. 25.

Some of Call’s other offers include Tennessee, Florida State, West Virginia, Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Frame

Already very physically fit, Call could add more weight and become strictly a defensive end. If he stays in the 245-to-260 range, he can play outside linebacker and defensive end. He’s very lean and athletic for a man that plays with his hand in the dirt.

Athleticism

He ran very well at the combine in Texas (see video below), Changes direction like a big wide receiver, and his flexibility and power provide good striking ability. Call is a really good fit for the edge where he will play in college.

Technique

Call plays for one of the better coached teams in the state of Florida, and his technique is also sound due to his overall commitment to his vocation of rushing the passer. The following video will attest to that:

What makes Call different from most edge defenders would be his ability to time up his hand moves with how quickly his feet move. He provides a coordinated approach to setting up offensive tackles with a variety of moves. Sometimes inside, sometimes outside, but Call uses different skills regardless.

Film Breakdown

Here’s a breakdown of what Call does best, with a film overview. Technique, athleticism, hustle and every other attribute he has shown below.

