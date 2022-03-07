UCF Knights Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up to date on the Knights as they continue to build the roster prior to joining the Big XII in 2023.

ORLANDO - As UCF continues to recruit and offer prospects from the class of 2023, check back to this page for updates. There will be quick notes about prospects, scholarship offer updates, commitment information, and any other pertinent information regarding UCF’s 2023 recruiting class.

MONDAY, MARCH 7, 6:40 PM UPDATE:

With UCF likely in the lead for talented linebacker Troy Ford, Jr. from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day, it's nice that his teammate is also worthy of playing Power Five football as well.

Terry Simmons, Jr. is an interior defensive lineman that can penetrate and make plays in the backfield for the Knights. The 6'2", 305-pound defensive tackle fits the personality of what UCF Co-Defensive Coordinators Travis Williams and David Gibbs as they want the defensive line to penetrate and disrupt. That's a good fit for what Simmons does best.

Watching his film, this young man comes off the snap of the football right now! Talk about passion! Check out these highlights:

UCF will be battling for Simmons against teams like Wake Forest, USF, Northwestern, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, and Duke among others. More importantly, Simmons is now seeing his recruitment heat up a little bit. Look for more offers to head his way.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3, 9 PM UPDATE:

The Knights have extended an offer to a local player that reportedly has long since wanted the offer. That player would be Lake Mary (Fla.) High School cornerback Braeden Marshall. The north Orlando suburban city has long since produced very good football players, and this one just landed the hometown offer.

Marshall is a quick cornerback. His 5’10”, 175-pound frame has been allowing him to shift and change direction for the past couple of seasons in a way that’s led to big interceptions, passes deflected at the last possible moment, and big tackles in open space.

The latter is the most surprising. He’s a willing tackler despite not being a big cornerback. He will lay a hit on a bigger player with no issues at all. Combined with his natural athleticism and football acumen, that’s another excellent trait for a defensive back.

Marshall’s offer list is growing. He’s now placing UCF on the list of offers with Tennessee, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Boston College, Cincinnati, USF, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and West Virginia among others.

Now that Marshall has the UCF offer, it will be interesting to see if he takes an unofficial visit soon to see the campus in Orlando. He should also be considered a possible commitment at some point this spring or summer, as UCF is definitely considered one of the best bets for where he signs.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2, 6:37 PM UPDATE:

The Knights hosted one of the top prospects from the Space Coast when Rockledge (Fla.) High School DB/LB Jaylen Heyward came to visit. He's been somewhat under the radar until this past season and now Heyward's recruitment is truly taking off.

The versatile defender could end up at free safety, strong safety, or even a hybrid linebacker position. He's roughly 6'0" and 200-pounds, and that's solid muscle.

Heyward just finished up an unofficial visit to UCF, and that's a really good sign as the staff for the Knights are already making inroads with top rising junior prospects like Heyward. Besides UCF, he has offers from programs like Florida State, USF, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Coastal Carolina, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State and Indiana.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 9:10 PM UPDATE

The UCF Knights have offered one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi with Ayden Williams being extended a scholarship. The 6'3", 190-pound class of 2023 prospect is one of the top receivers in the country and has several scholarship offers.

Among the programs that offered Williams already include Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Oregon and Florida State among others. He's also talking to several schools including the University of Oklahoma.

Stay tuned to Inside The Knights as tomorrow there will be an Williams' interview article that will be up on the site.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 8:05 AM UPDATE:

Watched UCF quarterback prospect Malachi Singleton during Atlanta Under Armour on Sunday. Despite awful passing conditions with temperatures in the 40s and a consistent cold rain in the morning, Singleton came out and competed. That's the first bit of good news.

Second, despite the tough conditions, Singleton heated up as the day moved forward. He did his best work during one-on-one drills went it counts the most. His best pass of the day was placing an end zone pass just over the shoulder of a receiver for a touchdown despite very tight coverage from the cornerback.

Those are the types of throws that win football games.

INTEL: Singleton is probably the biggest priority for the UCF coaching staff. It could come down to an Arkansas versus UCF battle for his services, with Virginia a school to watch. Michigan could be also be a factor depending on whether it lands Dante Moore, a top quarterback from Detroit (King). Look for a broader breakdown of UCF's recruiting later today. Lots to discuss via THE DAILY KNIGHT podcast, as well as a written breakdown of what's happening with UCF recruiting and the teams they are recruiting against for top prospects.

One of UCF's main targets along the offensive line for the class of 2023 would be Johnathon Cline from Cartersville (Ga.) High School. The 6'4", 290-pound prospect plays left tackle in high school and could project inside or outside at the college level.

Cline has the mobility to get out in front of running backs during screens and when they run sweeps to help bust open big plays; he's an athlete. One of the most heavily recruited offensive lineman in the state of Georgia and the South, Cline boasts offers numerous programs. He just posted the following on Twitter.

He was fortunate enough to be invited to the 2022 Atlanta Under Armour Combine, which will feature several top defensive lineman from across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and even Mississippi. Inside The Knights will be in attendance and will report back about Cline and many other top players from the Under Armour Camp.

UCF extended an offer to one of the best players in the Magnolia State, Dante Dowdell of Picayune (Miss.) Memorial. The 6’2”, 215-pound running back was named the Max Preps 5A Player of the Year after rushing for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns.

In addition to UCF, Dowdell has been offered a scholarship by Georgia Tech, Auburn, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Oregon, Florida State, Boston College, Southern Miss, Akron, Western Carolina, Georgia State, Alcorn State, University of Louisiana-Monroe, and Tulane.

A one-cut-and-go running back that consistently delivers the blows more than accepting them, Dowdell also does a tremendous job of keeping his balance while tackles shoot for his lower legs. His vision and speed allow for finding the hole and creating big plays at the second and third level. As for recruiting, note the following.

If Dowdell played in a major metropolitan area, he’d have far more offers. Picayune is at the very southwestern corner of Mississippi near the Louisiana border. This young man can play, and he’s bound to be receiving many more offers. Check out his highlights:

