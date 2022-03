UCF Knights Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up to date on the Knights as they continue to build the roster prior to joining the Big XII in 2023.

ORLANDO - As UCF continues to recruit and offer prospects from the class of 2023, check back to this page for updates. There will be quick notes about prospects, scholarship offer updates, commitment information, and any other pertinent information regarding UCF’s 2023 recruiting class.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24, 4:40 PM UPDATE:

With roughly 20 offers out to top prospects in the state of Alabama, UCF is definitely invested in recruiting top talent from the Yellowhammer State. The UCF coaching staff should be invested. They know the prep programs in that state well after several of them coached at Auburn, and Co-Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams even played for the Tigers.

That's why it's not surprising to see the Knights continue to stay involved with top prospects like safety Daakari Nelson from Selma (Ala.) High School. The 6'3", 200-pound athlete has played cornerback for his high school as well as safety. The reason is Nelson's one of those rare players with length that can really move well laterally. After he picks off a pass, Nelson's speed can take him all the way to the end zone as well.

Most players size simply cannot play cornerback or even be in off-man coverage very often. That probably explains why his list of offers includes but is not limited to UCF, Ole Miss, Auburn, Clemson, Texas A&M, Duke, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, Oregon, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

The key for UCF to land players from Alabama like Nelson is to continue to bring them in for unofficial visits. UCF has done a tremendous job with unofficial visits thus far in 2022, and that's the type of effort it will take to land players like Nelson.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23, 8:53 PM UPDATE:

The theme "State of Orlando" has been used quite often by those inside the football offices at UCF. Head Coach Gus Malzahn wants to sign as many top-notch Floridians as possible, and on Thursday he will get his chance, along with the rest of the UCF coaching staff and recruiting administration team, to make that happen.

Jaremiah Anglin, Jr. is one of the top cornerback or safety prospects in Florida and one that's been red hot while receiving offers from programs across Dixie and beyond. Florida State, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Louisville and Nebraska represent several of his offers beyond UCF.

Here's what Anglin had to say about UCF during a brief exchange of messages:

"Its close to home and they are building and headed in the right direction. Looking forward to the visit tomorrow to see what the school has to offer."

Anglin is also the type of player that the Knights need to keep at home. He lives less than two hours from the UCF campus in south Polk County, an area that's rich with talent each year. Lake Wales is the same high school that produced current UCF running back Johnny Richardson.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19, 12:20 PM UPDATE:

Another talented prospect is on campus at UCF, and that would be Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark linebacker Dee Crayton. He's one of Georgia's top prospects, and also one of Dixie's most heavily recruited 'backers.

After seeing him last year with Cam Newton 7v7 and during the Atlanta Under Armour Camp, it's clear that Crayton is one of the best coverage linebackers in the country. He's been very well coached.

Crayton's offer list is extensive, including Clemson, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pittsburgh among others. The 6'2", 220-pound linebacker is a prime recruit for the Knights and he would be a welcomed addition to the class of 2023.

Look for more updates throughout the next several days as more information becomes available at Inside The Knights.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19, 11:00 AM UPDATE:

One of the top cornerbacks in the entire country visited UCF on Friday. Playing for Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, Kayin Lee is a cornerback that is coveted across the country. It's for good reason as the 5'11", 175-pound talent one of the best man-to-man cornerbacks a college coach can recruit, regardless of state.

The former Georgia commitment is now making unofficial visits and could end up at a number of college programs. After seeing Kayin practice, workout at the 2021 Under Armour Atlanta Camp, and play in a game for Cedar Grove at Colquitt County last season, he's one of the top five cornerbacks in the country, conservatively, in this scout's opinion.

He just visited UCF. This is the type of cornerback that a defensive coaching staff can build a defense around because he's capable of taking the opposing team's best player away.

Lee has the expected offer list of college football's heavyweights. No position is harder to recruit than cornerback because there simply is not nearly enough of them, so it's a supply and demand situation. Cornerbacks are always in high demand.

Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Michigan State, Tennessee, Oregon, LSU, Florida, Florida State, and Southern California are some of his offers in addition to UCF.

It's great to see the Knights getting talent like Lee on campus. As UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn likes to say, "Game changer."

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

THURSDAY, MARCH 17, 9:20 PM UPDATE:

An offer to a committed recruit, unofficial visits to UCF, and an announcement date are a part of today's recruiting efforts for the Knights.

To start, even though Martel Hight, Jr. committed to Louisville back on Jan. 31, that has not stopped many other schools from coming after the talented wide receiver from Rome (Ga.) High School. UCF, Duke, Wake Forest, Indiana, and other programs are still giving chase.

There are several unofficial visits to discuss. It's great to see prospects coming to Orlando to catch a UCF spring practice and/or just checking out the facilities and meeting with the players and coaches. Whether it's prospects that have not been offered yet like the following two players, or prime targets like Bryce Lovett and Isaiah Nixon, the unofficial visits are a big part of the recruiting process.

There is one other prime target on the UCF campus today! Big, bad John Walker from Osceola High School, just south of Orlando. He's as talented a defensive tackle recruit as there is in America.

With all the talent that's been coming to campus, it was inevitable that the Knights would start hear about final decisions from recruits. One of those prime recruits is set to announce. You can READ ABOUT IT HERE, AS TROY FORD, JR. WILL ANNOUNCE TUESDAY.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 8:50 PM UPDATE:

As spring practice kicks off in Orlando, the Knights are doing more than just working on spring practice. Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach Travis Williams extended an offer to Tylar Wiltz, a linebacker that's originally from Breaux Bridge (La.) High School.

After signing with Independance Community College, Wiltz then signed with Missouri State but decided to transfer. UCF just offered today.

Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, Tennessee State, and Akron are some of the other schools that offered since Wiltz entered the Transfer Portal.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9, 5:00 PM UPDATE:

UCF extends offer to Andrew Rumph, a defensive lineman that likely projects to defensive tackle at the FBS level. Rumph is listed at 6'6", 250-pounds and plays for Palmetto (Fla.) High School just north of Bradenton.

Although not a household name for many people in Florida, Rumph and his high school football program are on the rise. Seeing Rumph's length and athleticism on film helped to forge the obvious conclusion that he possesses a very high ceiling.

In fact, his raw power is quite impressive. So too would be Rumph's ability to bend well despite his natural height. This is a player that could easily weigh in excess of 280-pounds within two or three years and still be very mobile. That's exactly what college defensive line coaches need: athletes along the defensive line.

Besides UCF, other programs that extended a scholarship to Rumph include Kentucky, Miami, USF, Liberty, Indiana and Florida Atlantic.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

MONDAY, MARCH 7, 6:40 PM UPDATE:

With UCF likely in the lead for talented linebacker Troy Ford, Jr. from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day, it's nice that his teammate is also worthy of playing Power Five football as well.

Terry Simmons, Jr. is an interior defensive lineman that can penetrate and make plays in the backfield for the Knights. The 6'2", 305-pound defensive tackle fits the personality of what UCF Co-Defensive Coordinators Travis Williams and David Gibbs as they want the defensive line to penetrate and disrupt. That's a good fit for what Simmons does best.

Watching his film, this young man comes off the snap of the football right now! Talk about passion! Check out these highlights:

UCF will be battling for Simmons against teams like Wake Forest, USF, Northwestern, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, and Duke among others. More importantly, Simmons is now seeing his recruitment heat up a little bit. Look for more offers to head his way.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

THURSDAY, MARCH 3, 9 PM UPDATE:

The Knights have extended an offer to a local player that reportedly has long since wanted the offer. That player would be Lake Mary (Fla.) High School cornerback Braeden Marshall. The north Orlando suburban city has long since produced very good football players, and this one just landed the hometown offer.

Marshall is a quick cornerback. His 5’10”, 175-pound frame has been allowing him to shift and change direction for the past couple of seasons in a way that’s led to big interceptions, passes deflected at the last possible moment, and big tackles in open space.

The latter is the most surprising. He’s a willing tackler despite not being a big cornerback. He will lay a hit on a bigger player with no issues at all. Combined with his natural athleticism and football acumen, that’s another excellent trait for a defensive back.

Marshall’s offer list is growing. He’s now placing UCF on the list of offers with Tennessee, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Boston College, Cincinnati, USF, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and West Virginia among others.

Now that Marshall has the UCF offer, it will be interesting to see if he takes an unofficial visit soon to see the campus in Orlando. He should also be considered a possible commitment at some point this spring or summer, as UCF is definitely considered one of the best bets for where he signs.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2, 6:37 PM UPDATE:

The Knights hosted one of the top prospects from the Space Coast when Rockledge (Fla.) High School DB/LB Jaylen Heyward came to visit. He's been somewhat under the radar until this past season and now Heyward's recruitment is truly taking off.

The versatile defender could end up at free safety, strong safety, or even a hybrid linebacker position. He's roughly 6'0" and 200-pounds, and that's solid muscle.

Heyward just finished up an unofficial visit to UCF, and that's a really good sign as the staff for the Knights are already making inroads with top rising junior prospects like Heyward. Besides UCF, he has offers from programs like Florida State, USF, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Coastal Carolina, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State and Indiana.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 9:10 PM UPDATE

The UCF Knights have offered one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi with Ayden Williams being extended a scholarship. The 6'3", 190-pound class of 2023 prospect is one of the top receivers in the country and has several scholarship offers.

Among the programs that offered Williams already include Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Oregon and Florida State among others. He's also talking to several schools including the University of Oklahoma.

Stay tuned to Inside The Knights as tomorrow there will be an Williams' interview article that will be up on the site.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 8:05 AM UPDATE:

Watched UCF quarterback prospect Malachi Singleton during Atlanta Under Armour on Sunday. Despite awful passing conditions with temperatures in the 40s and a consistent cold rain in the morning, Singleton came out and competed. That's the first bit of good news.

Second, despite the tough conditions, Singleton heated up as the day moved forward. He did his best work during one-on-one drills went it counts the most. His best pass of the day was placing an end zone pass just over the shoulder of a receiver for a touchdown despite very tight coverage from the cornerback.

Those are the types of throws that win football games.

INTEL: Singleton is probably the biggest priority for the UCF coaching staff. It could come down to an Arkansas versus UCF battle for his services, with Virginia a school to watch. Michigan could be also be a factor depending on whether it lands Dante Moore, a top quarterback from Detroit (King). Look for a broader breakdown of UCF's recruiting later today. Lots to discuss via THE DAILY KNIGHT podcast, as well as a written breakdown of what's happening with UCF recruiting and the teams they are recruiting against for top prospects.

One of UCF's main targets along the offensive line for the class of 2023 would be Johnathon Cline from Cartersville (Ga.) High School. The 6'4", 290-pound prospect plays left tackle in high school and could project inside or outside at the college level.

Cline has the mobility to get out in front of running backs during screens and when they run sweeps to help bust open big plays; he's an athlete. One of the most heavily recruited offensive lineman in the state of Georgia and the South, Cline boasts offers numerous programs. He just posted the following on Twitter.

He was fortunate enough to be invited to the 2022 Atlanta Under Armour Combine, which will feature several top defensive lineman from across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and even Mississippi. Inside The Knights will be in attendance and will report back about Cline and many other top players from the Under Armour Camp.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

UCF extended an offer to one of the best players in the Magnolia State, Dante Dowdell of Picayune (Miss.) Memorial. The 6’2”, 215-pound running back was named the Max Preps 5A Player of the Year after rushing for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns.

In addition to UCF, Dowdell has been offered a scholarship by Georgia Tech, Auburn, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Oregon, Florida State, Boston College, Southern Miss, Akron, Western Carolina, Georgia State, Alcorn State, University of Louisiana-Monroe, and Tulane.

A one-cut-and-go running back that consistently delivers the blows more than accepting them, Dowdell also does a tremendous job of keeping his balance while tackles shoot for his lower legs. His vision and speed allow for finding the hole and creating big plays at the second and third level. As for recruiting, note the following.

If Dowdell played in a major metropolitan area, he’d have far more offers. Picayune is at the very southwestern corner of Mississippi near the Louisiana border. This young man can play, and he’s bound to be receiving many more offers. Check out his highlights:

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!