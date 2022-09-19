UCF's John Rhys Plumlee Named AAC Offensive Player of the Week

The UCF Knight’s John Rhys Plumlee has been honored with being the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the week.

Along with a host of other UCF offensive players, Plumlee lit up the Florida Atlantic defense. The Knights were moving the football up and down the field all evening long, and finished with 653 yards of total offense.

From that total, Plumlee’s rushing and passing statistics accumulated to 460 yards. No surprise that he ended up being the No. 1 choice from AAC.

So far in 2022, Plumlee has been a threat to make plays with either his feet or his right arm. He’s rushed 53 times for 304 yards, a 5.7 average, and added three touchdowns. One of those scores was of course the time that Plumlee leaped into the air against FAU and did a somersault into the end zone for six points.

Through the air, Plumlee is also doing well. He has completed 61 of 101 passes, for 60.4%, 778 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. There is a trend amongst those passes.

He’s been able to throw the football down the field with success. Whether launching a pass to tight end Alec Holler for a 62-yard gain, or his accurate fade ball toss to Javon Baker for a 20-yard touchdown against FAU, Plumlee’s throws down the field have given intended targets a chance to make big gains.

Plumlee will be back in action against Georgia Tech on Sep. 24 inside FBC Mortgage Stadium.

