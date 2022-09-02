John Rhys Plumlee

Class: Senior

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6’0”, 200 pounds

High School: Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove

2022 Statistics

Sep. 1: South Carolina State - Plumlee's first career start for the Knights behind center went well. He rushed 15 times for 86 yards (101 if one does not account for sacks), a 5.7 average, and a touchdown. When throwing the football, Plumlee was even more dynamic.

20 of 31, 64.5%, 308 yards and four touchdown passes. Plumlee's ability to stretch the field was a major reason that UCF was balanced as an offense.

Big plays: With 11:10 remaining in the first quarter, Plumlee connected with Alabama transfer wide receiver Javon Baker for a 12-yard touchdown pass to put the Knights up 7-0. During the drive, Plumlee also had a run for 28 yards.

With 7:17 to go in the first quarter, Plumlee hit tight end Kemore Gamble for a 30-yard touchdown.

The third touchdown for Plumlee came with 3:10 in the first quarter, a 17-yard touchdown run that saw him break tackles to reach the end zone. During the drive, he connected on a deep ball to wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe that went for 45 yards.

Speedy running back Johnny Richardson found the end zone himself after catching a short Plumlee pass, with this one coming from 18 yards out with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter.

Plumlee's final touchdown of the evening was a 21-yard strike to tight end Zach Marsh-Wojan.

2021 Statistics (Ole Miss)

19 receptions for 201 yards, 10.6 average; eight carries for 72 yards, 8.0 average.

2020 Statistics (Ole Miss)

25 rushing attempts for 94 yards, 3.8 average; six receptions for 79 yards, 13.2 average.

2019 Statistics (Ole Miss)

Passing: 79 of 150, 52.7%, 910 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Rushing: 154 attempts for 1,023 yards, 6.6 average, and 12 touchdowns.

