UCF vs Louisville Preview: Cardinals Offensive Players to Know

Before the season started, Louisville looked like they could be UCF’s toughest opponent on the year and they still might be, but the Cardinals 31-7 loss to Syracuse raised a lot of questions about their offense. The Knights will take on Louisville this Friday night in a test that could hold season long implications for UCF.

The Cardinals offense was ranked in the top 50 for scoring last season (41st) at 31.6 points per game, and they returned most of that production this season. Whether their lackluster performance against Syracuse was a fluke or not, rest assured that Louisville will be laser focused on this Week 2 matchup at UCF. Here are some of the Cardinals’ key offensive players.

Malik Cunningham, Quarterback, Senior

2022 Statistics: 16 of 22, 152 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Numbers don’t lie; it was a rough first week for Cunningham. One should not expect another performance like this from the veteran. He’s racked up 62 passing touchdowns and 38 more rushing in his career.

He may not have shown it against Syracuse, but Cunningham possesses the talent to make defenses pay for a mistake or out perform a defender even when that player is in the right spot. The Knights will have to contain Cunningham’s ability to run on Friday as his career has shown him to be more consistently lethal with his legs than his arm.

When he moves outside the pocket, much like he did last season against the Knights, that’s when Cunningham often creates home run plays. If UCF can avoid that happening with Cunningham, the chances of winning go up exponentially. Easier said than done, however.

Tiyon Evans, Running Back, Sophomore

2022 Statistics: 13 carries for 89 yards, a 6.9 average, and one touchdown.

Evans is the only player to score for the Cardinals in 2022, so that makes him a pretty important guy for them as well. On top of that, he rushed for 89 yards at 6.9 yard per carry clip. Last year at Tennessee, he scored seven touchdowns in seven games, and it looks like he may be Louisville’s most talented offensive weapon right now.

It will be interesting to see how the Knights hold up against Louisville’s rushing attack after holding South Carolina State to just 35 yards on the ground in Week 1. The Cardinals undoubtedly have a more potent run game, but UCF looks very capable up front this fall.

Tyler Hudson, Wide Receiver, Senior

2022 Statistics: eight receptions for 102 yards.

Despite his team’s poor performance, the former FCS All-American from Central Arkansas looks very comfortable in the Power 5. Hudson, based on his Game 1 performance, appears to be the Cardinals’ best receiver by a large margin and could give the Knight’s secondary some trouble if they aren’t careful.

They’ll need to keep Hudson in front of them in this one and wrap up to avoid a big play. If they can slow him down, Louisville’s passing attack won’t have many other options.

UCF Official Depth Chart

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram