UCF Football Injury and Depth Chart Update

ORLANDO - On Monday, UCF released a depth chart. There's been nothing else that Inside The Knights heard since Monday to contradict the information below, so here goes. Normally, depth charts are not a big deal. This week presents something different, however.
Injuries will always be a major part of the game of football. It’s certainly been a devastating aspect of UCF’s 2021 season; losing a half dozen starters during the Louisville game took its toll on the Knights’ depth chart.
Amongst the injured in that game would be starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who went out with a shoulder injury, while starting running back Isaiah Bowser left the game with a leg injury.
There were also at least four other undisclosed injuries to starters, including wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, defensive tackle Ricky Barber, linebacker Tatum Bethune, and cornerback Corey Thornton.
That does not even take into account the injury that starting center Matthew Lee suffered during the Bethune-Cookman game. Lee tried to play against Louisville, going through warmups, but he simply could not play. Lee returned to action against Navy.
The good news would be that all of the listed players above also made this week’s depth chart. That’s a big deal for the Knights because losing seven starters over a two-game stretch represents 31.8% of the starting lineup. That’s a rare level of injuries for a college football team to endure.
More Depth Chart Notes
Trillion Coles did not receive mention on the depth chart. The redshirt junior running back carried seven times for 22 yards against Navy. Also not listed would be junior defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash, arguably the most coveted recruit on the UCF roster that the prior coaching staff brought to Orlando from the high school ranks.
He’s been playing in a reserve role this season after missing the first two games due to suspension. Morris-Brash’s athleticism could allow him to break into the lineup at some point this season. Part of the reason for Morris-Brash not being in the lineup would be the improved play of sophomore defensive end Josh Celiscar, who recorded the only two sacks for the UCF defense so far in 2021.
Injuries and Depth Charts
UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn mentioned earlier this week that he was hopeful with defensive players returning to the lineup. With that stated, the offensive players that were out against Navy, as well as part of the Louisville game, did show up on the depth chart as starters this week.
Hopeful? Wishful thinking? Hard to say with any particular depth chart. Coach Malzahn did provide answers for each side of the football when asked about the injured players. He was hopeful for defensive players, but not nearly as much for offensive players.
As for the players coming back against East Carolina, keep in mind that the following depth chart serves as a guide. Anything can happen between now and the actual game being played. Further injuries could transpire and a player returning from injury might not be as ready as he and/or the UCF training staff originally believed. Just keep that in mind, but it’s still better to see those UCF players listed on the depth chart than not.
Here’s the depth chart for the upcoming game versus the visiting Pirates of East Carolina, beginning with the offense.
Quarterback
16 Mikey Keene, Freshman, 5’11”, 180
7 Joey Gatewood, Junior, 6’5”, 220
Running Back
5 Isaiah Bowser, Senior, 6’1”, 225
25 Johnny Richardson, Sophomore, 5’7”, 170
6 Mark Antony-Richards, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’1”, 215
Boundary Receiver
3 Brandon Johnson, Redshirt Senior, 6’2”, 195
80 Nate Craig-Myers, Redshirt Senior, 6’2”, 205
or Jordan Johnson, Redshirt Freshman, 6’2”, 185
Field Receiver
1 Jaylon Robinson, Redshirt Junior, 5’9”, 180
2 Kaedin Robinson, Sophomore, 6’2”, 205
or 0 Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Freshman, 6’1”, 175
Slot Receiver
4 Ryan O’Keefe, Redshirt Sophomore, 5’10”, 175
17 Amari Johnson, Junior, 5’10”, 160
Tight End
82 Jake Hescock, Redshirt Senior, 6’7”, 250
88 Alec Holler, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 230
Left Tackle
68 Marcus Tatum, Redshirt Senior, 6’6”, 300
71 Brett Bell, Redshirt Senior, 6’6”, 300
Left Guard
65 Cole Schneider, Redshirt Senior, 6’4”, 315
76 Adrian Medley, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’5, 305
Center
55 Matthew Lee, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’4”, 295
57 Mike Lofton, Sophomore, 6’2”, 300
Right Guard
77 Lokahi Pauole, Junior, 6’4”, 305
60 Josh McMullen, Redshirt Senior, 6’5”, 295
Right Tackle
73 Samuel Jackson, Redshirt Senior, 6’6”, 325
70 Edward Collins, Redshirt Junior, 6’6”, 315
Here are the defensive players listed on the depth chart.
Defensive End
94 Anthony Montalvo, Redshirt Senior, 6’3”, 290
88 Josh Celiscar, Sophomore, 6’4”, 265
Defensive Tackle
22 Kalia Davis, Redshirt Senior, 6’2”, 310
52 Keenan Hester, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’4”, 305
Defensive Tackle
5 Ricky Barber, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’3”, 290
54 Cam Goode, Redshirt Junior, 6’2”, 315
Buck
1 Big Kat Bryant, Redshirt Senior, 6’5”, 245
13 Landon Woodson, Redshirt Junior, 6’6”, 235
Middle Linebacker
15 Tatum Bethune, Junior, 6’1”, 225
or 10 Eriq Gilyard, Senior, 5’11”, 225
Weak Side Linebacker
11 Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Junior 6’2”, 230
28 Quade Mosier, Sophomore, 6’2”, 225
Boundary Cornerback
7 Davonte Brown, Sophomore, 6’2”, 185
31 Brandon Adams, Freshman, 6’3”, 180
Field Corner
14 Corey Thornton, Sophomore, 6’1”, 190
or 0 Marc Domio, Senior, 6’1”, 185
Free Safety
9 Divaad Wilson, Redshirt Junior, 6’0, 195
18 Dyllon Lester, Redshirt Junior, 6’0”, 200
Strong Safety
37 Quadric Bullard, Sophomore, 6’0”, 170
or 21 Derek Gainous, Senior, 6’0”, 6’0”, 190
Here are the starters for the special teams units.
Place Kicker
45 Ryker Casey, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’0”, 205
or 98 Daniel Obarski, Junior, 6’2”, 200
Punter
36 Andrew Osteen, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 180
99 Alan Kervin, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’1”, 190
Holder
99 Alan Kervin, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’1”, 190
Long Snapper
32 Alex Ward, Redshirt Senior, 6’4”, 240
95 Tyler Paul, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’1”, 215
Punt Returner
17 Amari Johnson, Junior, 5’10”, 160
0 Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Freshman, 6’1”, 175
Kick Returner
4 Ryan O’Keefe, Redshirt Sophomore, 5’10”, 175
25 Johnny Richardson, Sophomore, 5’7”, 170
Kickoff Specialist
98 Daniel Obarski, Junior, 6’2”, 200
