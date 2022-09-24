First Half Statistics and Notes, Georgia Tech at UCF

The UCF Knights brought their ground and pound approach to today’s game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It’s been a solid approach, but one that’s not found paydirt. Well, at least not for the offense.

During the first drive of the game, the Knights ran 17 times, passed twice, and kicker Colton Boomer ended up making a kick to open the scoring.

It was still a half that the defense created a few really big moments that changed momentum, however.

Facing third down and eight from the UCF 15, GT quarterback Jeff Sims was hurried by UCF linebacker Jason Johnson. The pass lost velocity and safety Divaad Wilson was able to keep receiver Nate McCollum from catching it in the end zone. If there was no pressure on Sims, that’s probably a touchdown. The overall theme is still an odd one.

Even though UCF was dominating total plays from 43 to 27 the Knights could not seem to find the end zone. Keep that statistic in mind as it could be a point of the Knights wearing down the Yellow Jackets in the second half.

Back to the first half action, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims hit a wide open Malachi Carter for a 59-yard touchdown. That made it 7-3 Yellow Jackets over the Knights with 5:54 remaining before intermission.

Boomer would kick another field goal with 1:39 remaining in the half, making it a Georgia Tech 7-6 lead over UCF. It looked like that’s how the half would end, but then it happened.

UCF cornerback Jarvis Ware blocked a punt, and safety Quadric Bulluard returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. Just like that, it’s 13-7 in favor of UCF over GT. That’s Bullard’s second blocked punt for a touchdown this season.

Right before halftime, the Yellow Jackets mounted another drive, but a missed field goal kept the score the same. UCF was fortunate.

Here are the other key statistics and notes from the first half:

First Quarter Statistics

UCF Rushing - 22 carries, 87 yards, 4.0 average.

UCF Passing - One of three for five yards.

GT Rushing - five carries for 24 yards, a 4.8 average.

GT Passing - One of two for 12 yards.

Halftime Statistics

UCF Rushing - 32 rushes for 119 yards, 3.7 yards, and no touchdowns.

UCF Passing - Five of 11, 41 yards, a 3.8 average, no touchdowns and one interception.

GT Rushing - 14 carries, 53 yards, a 3.8 average.

GT Passing - eight of 13, 158 yards, 12.2 yards per completion, one touchdown.

*Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had a couple of drops go against him, and he seems to have lost some confidence in his receivers, at least for now. He’s actually been quite accurate but the passing game is just not clicking.

*As for the UCF defense, it’s been plagued by shoddy tackling and the inability to keep Sims from escaping the pocket.

