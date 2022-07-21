George O'Leary: Creating UCF Football's Winning Culture

When the UCF administration brought George O’Leary to campus, he wanted to win. He also wanted to make sure that the UCF leaders understood what it took to accomplish that goal. The 2022 Mikey Awards in Orlando helped to bring that back to light, with O’Leary discussing why he believed UCF was a place he could win.

“I was the defensive coordinator at the Minnesota Vikings and, as far as the UCF people, I was sort of interviewing them. I wanted to make sure they were committed to winning. I asked the right questions and they gave the right answers.” – UCF Athletics News Release.

That answer from O’Leary defines the man and his grit. He was determined to win and do so with a specific style – playing power football and with a sound fundamental scheme – to achieve his goal.

During O’Leary’s tenure at UCF (2004-2015), the Knights went 81-68. Many of those victories came about with a thud from hard tackling and downhill running that O’Leary and his coaches taught. With those teachings, came several important victories and program-changing seasons, including O’Leary adapting to his talent during the latter portion of his time in Orlando.

In 2005, UCF won five games in a row. During that stretch, every game was won by 10 points or less. Learning how to win tight contests is a primary point of building a program. Believing in the scheme, and in each other, the UCF players found themselves with a final record of 8-5 one year removed from an 0-11 beginning to O’Leary’s tenure. The turnaround under O’Leary was quick, and the progression continued as a team and with star players.

One of the greatest players in UCF history went off in 2005, and that would be now retired NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall. his 74 catches, 1,195 yards, 16.1 average and 11 touchdowns were the beginning of him becoming dominant in college, as well as in the NFL. The six-time Pro Bowl selection played at the highest level from 2006-2018.

O'Leary and his staff helped him get on track to being that sensational player. Two seasons later, another UCF legend had a tremendous season under O'Leary's direction as well.

2007 saw running back Kevin Smith produce one of college football’s all-time great individual rushing performances. 450 carries, 2,567 yards, 5.7 average, and 29 touchdowns would be a great college career for most, but Smith led the 2007 UCF offense with those totals.

UCF went on to a 10-4 mark with a road victory over North Carolina State, plus a Conference USA Championship Game victory over Tulsa, 44-25.

Of all O’Leary’s UCF squads, perhaps the 2010 team presented the man’s identity on the field more than any other. Three separate Knights rushed for 10 or more touchdowns, and the overall rushing attack averaged 187.6 yards on the ground while the defense only allowed 108.4 yards rushing per game.

That’s the season that UCF signal caller Jeff Godfrey started as a freshman. A player one year removed from high school leading an offensive attack is risky, but that further proves how O’Leary understood how to evaluate talent and also place into his scheme with success.

Godfrey’s rushing and passing exploits directly led to 23 touchdowns during his first season behind center. Two seasons later, Godfrey completely gave way to a young signal caller that became a UCF legend.

The 2012 season saw O’Leary place his trust in quarterback Blake Bortles. He led the Knights to a 10-4 record. Bortles had started the takeover the season prior, but 2012 was an eye opener with 3,059 yards, 62.9%, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

This might be the most impressive coaching by O’Leary, as Bortles was a big-armed power passer that could make the deep out throw like few other quarterbacks could, but that’s not O’Leary’s style to play that brand of football.

O’Leary and his staff adjusted to the talent, and the UCF team was better for it. That is the mark of excellent coaching.

The famed 2013 season saw UCF go on to a 12-1 record and win the Fiesta Bowl over Baylor, 52-42. Before shocking the college football world with a win over the Bears, the Knights also traveled to Happy Valley to defeat Penn State 34-31, as well as a win over a top 10 Louisville squad on the road, 38-35.

That 2013 season was the culmination of many years of hard work from O’Leary, his staff, players and the UCF administration. They believed in him, and he kept pushing on the proverbial flywheel to create the total program that UCF had become.

UCF Football had gone from being a fledgling program to one that was nationally recognized during O’Leary’s tenure. Fans supporting the Knights should always remember what O’Leary created in Orlando, as his efforts represent the groundwork as to why UCF has evolved into earning an invitation to join the Big XII. O’Leary is a true UCF legend.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram