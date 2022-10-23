Baker Not Playing, Plumlee Struggling, UCF Knights Trail 17-3 to East Carolina Pirates

Before going into anything else, it’s important to note that UCF’s No. 1 wide receiver Javon Baker is not playing. That’s completely changing how the East Carolina Pirates are attacking the line of scrimmage against the UCF Knights.

Blitzing more, not concerned about deep passes as much, and East Carolina is trying to stuff the run above all else. That does not mean there’s any excuse for the next category.

Pirates Dominating Game Flow as Plumlee Struggles

Even with Baker out of the lineup, UCF’s offense should not look this bad. That led to the defense of the Knights being put on the spot and they looked gassed at the end of the second quarter.

An interception during the first drive, and then a careless fumble from the second drive, and finally a pass on fourth down into double coverage during the third drive. Three turnovers for John Rhys Plumlee. He has looked as bad tonight as he looked good one game ago.

What a turnaround.

His turnovers really cost UCF (especially the defense, which was on the field seemingly forever). It’s one thing to be down at halftime, it’s quite another not to score with your star quarterback playing undisciplined football.

Plumlee did throw an absolute strike to wide receiver Kobe Hudson right before halftime. The 37-yard bomb placed UCF at the nine-yard line. Field goal kicker Colton Boomer knocked it in from there as time expired in the second quarter.

UCF’s Red Zone Defense Delivers

What is it about UCF’s red zone defensive efforts? The drive of the game saw East Carolina move the football right down the field. When they needed to the most, the Knights bowed up and held the Pirates to a field goal attempt.

Wide left!

That first drive for East Carolina ended up being a microcosm of the first half. The Pirates drove into the red zone during the second drive, but again, UCF’s defense was up to the challenge.

Field goal kicker Andrew Conrad knocked in a 28-yard field goal to open the scoring at 3-0 East Carolina over UCF, but the score could have easily been 14-0 if not for UCF’s defensive effort inside the 20-yard line.

Big Passing Play Gets UCF Again

The Knights have been giving up some downfield shots this season, and East Carolina’s C.J. Johnson did it to them again. The big-bodied pass catcher went for a bomb, caught it and broke free before rumbling into the end zone.

An extra point made it 17-0 East Carolina. Yikes. Thank goodness for that pass from Plumlee to Hudson to set up Boomer’s field goal.

Believe it or not, the 17-3 halftime score could be far worse. UCF needs an immediate score to open up the third quarter to help regain confidence and momentum.

RELATED: UCF Special Teams Advantage

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram