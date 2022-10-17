UCF's John Rhys Plumlee Wins Awards

What an incredible run the UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is going through. He’s been on fire the past couple of games and his efforts are earning recognition. It’s certainly deserving.

The American Athletic Conference, as well as the Manning Award, have chosen Plumlee as one of the nation’s best for his performance against Temple.

Plumlee went 24 of 28, 85.7%, 433 yards, 15.5 yards per attempt, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Those numbers alone deserve awards. That’s not all, however. On the ground, Plumlee excelled with seven carries, 37 yards, a 5.3 average, and three more touchdowns.

Plumlee’s seven total touchdowns tied a UCF record with Darin Slack (1987) and Daunte Culpepper (1998), the latter of course being one of the greatest players in UCF Football history. That big-play aspect of Plumlee’s passing exploits no doubt help to provide reasoning for the awards coming his way.

Plumlee threw three touchdown passes of 25 or more yards. A 68-yard strike to Ryan O’Keefe, a 64-yard bomb to Kobe Hudson, and a 25-yard connection with Hudson once again.

The next chance for Plumlee and the Knights to show their offensive exploits will be on the road against the East Carolina Pirates (Oct. 22). It’s a defense that struggles to slow down the passing game, so the Knights could once again go to the air and create big passing plays.

