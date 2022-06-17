UCF Player Preview: OG Samuel Jackson

Now the most experienced player on the roster for the UCF Knights , the following player has an opportunity to help UCF go out with an AAC championship and aid himself in reaching the NFL.

Samuel Jackson

Knight Walk, Samuel Jackson UCF Athletics

Size: 6’6”, 325-pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

Year: Sixth-Year Senior

Power Player

The running game, that’s where Jackson excels. The Knights averaged 196.3 yards rushing per game last season, placing them as the 29th best rushing team. Jackson's run blocking helped forge that statistic.

Jackson’s powerful hands and timely feet allow him to be one of the better run blockers in the AAC. While no offensive lineman possesses excellent technique on each rep, Jackson shows consistency with taking care of his assignment, play in and play out, that not many college run blockers will match.

Another way of describing Jackson’s style, he moves a defensive lineman against his will. That's the definition of success for run blocking.

Pass Protection

Jackson is also a quality pass protector. He is one of the most patient pass blockers one will watch, rarely getting out over the edge of his toes and losing balance. He does not often lunge at a defender, to describe it a little differently.

He's also good at combination blocks and then moving off to another player that's blitzing. Jackson's football IQ and recognition allow him to be good in this area.

Versatility

Jackson has played across the offensive line for UCF. He was the right tackle this past season for Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand, and will likely move inside to offensive guard for the upcoming season. Jackson even worked at center for part of the practices leading into the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida.

If and when the Knights need Jackson to change positions this fall, he will be ready. That alone makes Jackson a valuable asset across the front line.

Playing in Space

Areas he can still improve upon would be during screens and when he climbs to the second level against linebackers. The timing of these plays is pivotal, and Jackson’s experience and effort should aid him in making a few adjustments to help maximize his production. If he accomplishes this goal, it will also promote him to NFL scouts.

Leadership

Easy going and well liked, hard to not enjoy being around Jackson. Whether being interviewed by the media, chatting with a random fan or anyone else, this is just a good guy. People respect that, and it’s a reason that Jackson is likely to be a captain again. His UCF teammates respect him. One can bank on that.

When there’s another player that needs to pick up his practice play, or needs some advice or help, Jackson is probably going to be one of the players that communicates with that person.

2022 Projection

Jackson will contend for All-AAC honors at offensive guard. He will be a key cog for the team overall, as well. Jackson is one of the most important members of the 2022 UCF Football team.

