UCF Player Preview: OT Tylan Grable

One of UCF’s top Transfer Portal additions comes by way of the offensive line, a player that came to Orlando for the spring semester. His career path to not only becoming a Knight, but also becoming an offensive tackle, is unique.

Tylan Grable

UCF Athletics

Size: 6’7”, 290-pounds

Position: Left Tackle

Year: Redshirt-Senior (also eligible for a sixth-year because of the COVID season of 2020)

Position Switch

After playing quarterback for Gordo (Ga.) Wilkinson County, he was recruited by Jacksonville State. After redshirting in 2018, Grable switched to tight end. His 2019 season allowed him to play that position, as well as begin a transition to offensive tackle.

The 2020 season saw the Jacksonville State tackle play well enough to be named to multiple All-American teams as just a redshirt sophomore. HERO placed Grable as a Second Team All-American (FCS level), while Stats Perform also selected Grable to its Second Team All-American squad.

After the 2021 season, Grable is now playing for the Knights. He went through spring ball and is doing well.

This is the area that’s most interesting. He's a nimble athlete and one with natural power, but not one of those menacing 330-pound players. How well Grable drive blocks, as well as how technically he does so, will impact UCF’s offensive production.

Grable is decisive with his first step and possesses the long arms that help offensive tackles win battles. He needs to continue to use those skills and add even more power via the weight room so that he is dominant for the Knights, as well as give him a shot at the National Football League.

If he’s even a quality run blocker at the FBS level, along with the other talented offensive linemen that will play for UCF, the rushing average for the Knights will likely be over 200 yards per game.

Protecting the Blind Side

This category is where Grable should be most impactful. One cannot teach this young man’s natural bend, first-step explosiveness, and overall athleticism. He’s a natural fit for left tackle.

Playing in Space

Grable will be an excellent addition to the screen game that UCF uses to get players like Amari Johnson and Ryan O’Keefe into open space. Those ‘kickout’ blocks where he needs to be agile in the open field, yes, Grable can do that as evidenced by the following tweet.

FBS Competition

Although he’s stepping up a level of competition from the FCS to the FBS, Grable will absolutely be athletic and physical enough to make an impact. If not, he would not have been a major part of UCF’s spring practice plans. Therefore, he’s likely to be the starter at left tackle in the fall as well.

2022 Projection

There’s much to like about Grable’s football upbringing. He’s made his way from being a high school quarterback to college tight end, then moved to offensive tackle, and now transitioned from Jacksonville State to UCF. It’s obvious that he’s put in the work on and off the gridiron.

It’s closing in on the time to watch him get to work this fall. Great story for a great athlete, and UCF will be the beneficiary of this young man’s hard work and sacrifice before he likely takes a shot at the NFL.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Inside The Knights: Facebook - Twitter - YouTube - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: Prospects - YouTube - Facebook - Twitter