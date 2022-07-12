UCF Player Profile: RB Isaiah Bowser

For the UCF rushing attack to reach its maximum level in 2022, it will need its best running back to stay healthy and be even more impactful in one other particular area than during the 2021 season. So let’s talk about the bruiser in the back field for the UCF Knights .

Isaiah Bowser

Isaiah Bowser leads the UCF offense in 2022. @fbscout_florida

Size: 6’1”, 224 pounds

Position: Running Back

Year: Fifth-year senior

Statistics

159 carries for 703 yards and nine touchdowns. Bowser accomplished those numbers from about seven total games in terms of quarters played. His value goes far beyond his numbers, however.

Health and Leadership

Bowser missed roughly half of the 2021 season with injuries. To avoid that from happening in 2022, there needs to be a new approach. Part of Bowser’s health is knowing when it’s a good idea to come out of the game. That’s on him and the UCF coaching staff.

Can Bowser carry the football 25-plus times during a game? Yes, he proved that already by way of his 2021 opening game as a Knight : 33 carries, 172 yards and a touchdown versus Boise State.

His 35 carries for 155 yards and two scores in the Gasparilla Bowl versus Florida is an even better example. He’s the bell cow running back. For that, there’s no doubt. It still does not mean Bowser needs to take on that level of responsibility game after game.

With UCF’s loaded running back depth chart, Bowser needs to play as little as possible when the Knights build a lead. Football is a brutal sport, and running back is one of the most likely positions for a player to be injured, statistically speaking. This is where his own leadership needs to go beyond instructing teammates, but rather calling on them to produce.

Anytime a player like Mark Antony-Richards, Johnny Richardson , RJ Harvey, Anthony Williams, or Jordan McDonald comes into the lineup, that’s a chance for another talented player to not only spell Bowser but also create big plays.

It’s going to be interesting to see how often Bowser carries the football this season. There’s a fine line between getting the best running back the football and being beat up too much to stay in the lineup game after game. When Bowser does run the ball, there’s one area that should not be in question.

When Bowser does tote the rock, make no mistake, he’s all about going downhill and punishing a defense. There’s no fear from this young man. He’s slithery in the hole versus a defender, too.

The vast number of times that Bowser bounced off an opposing player for extra yardage last season is impressive. The key, he grinds out yards between the tackles and that opens up the perimeter for running and passing plays.

UCF’s offense starts with Bowser between the tackles. He’s also needed more in another area.

Being a Receiver

This is the category that UCF needs to get Bowser the football more. While over 220 pounds, his quick feet and patience as a runner once the football reaches his hands cannot be denied.

From 2021, Bowser’s nine receptions for 75 yards needs to at least triple this next season to reach what he’s capable of doing.

Pass Pro

This is why Bowser is the true all-around running back. He will flat out stick an oncoming edge rusher. That’s a secure feeling for a quarterback that’s entrusting his health to the running back next to him.

This area is also why Bowser is likely to be drafted into the National Football League next year. No matter how well one runs, if he cannot pass block, that running back is not long for pro football.

