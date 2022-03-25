Johnny Richardson Maturing On and Off the Gridiron

Going into his junior season, running back Johnny Richardson understands the path he needs to take to gain yards and grow as a person.

ORLANDO - Sometimes when a player walks in front of the media it’s obvious that they are not all that comfortable or they are a bit more shy. That was the case last season with running back Johnny Richardson.

Quiet and soft spoken, "Johnny Rocket" was making defenders miss on the gridiron like crazy but was not necessarily ready to expand about it at the press conference then like he is now during spring ball.

That's part of college. Players gain from their college experience and quickly apply it the next time they are given an opportunity. That's what happened with Richardson.

During today’s press conference, Richardson was all smiles. In fact, he was calculated, and used deductive logic when providing answers to questions. In short, he was more than happy to be in front of the media.

One of the key components of what he discussed was patience as a running back.

“You know, I’ve gotta be patient. Be patient when I’m in that backfield so I can see everything develop,” Richardson said when asked about what he needs to improve upon. “Instead of just scatting away. That’s the main thing I gotta focus on. Being more patient with everything.”

Beyond Richardson’s serious side when talking about running back technique, his smile and personality lit up the room. That’s good to see. It’s a sign that he’s not only more comfortable with football, but also with being in front of people with cameras and microphones pointed in his direction.

Many people just absolutely hate to be in front of an audience. That might have been the case for Richardson at some point, but he’s matured to a point that it’s hard to imagine that time was roughly six months ago. That's an impressive transformation in such a short amount of time. He’s all-in on developing himself on and off the gridiron.

MORE ABOUT JOHNNY ROCKET: UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #6, RB Johnny Richardson

Good for Richardson as a running back, and good for Richardson as a young man. He’s improving on and off the gridiron. That’s what college life is supposed to be all about.

