Tracking John Rhys Plumlee: First Half

Every play for the UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, whether it be passing or him running, drive by drive.

First Quarter

Drive #1

Plumlee to Isaiah Bowser for 12 yards (check down).

Pass complete to Javon Baker for 8 yards (screen).

Plumlee to Baker for 12 yards, touchdown UCF - 11:10 remaining in the first quarter.

During the drive, Plumlee ran twice. Plumlee carries for 9 yards and another carry for 28 yards.

Drive #2

Plumlee with the 25-yard touchdown to tight end Kemore Gamble. 7:17 remains in the first quarter.

Drive #3

45-yard bomb to wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe.

Zero yards; pass to O’Keefe who was immediately stopped.

Pass incomplete down the left sideline.

12-yard completion to wide receiver Jaylon Griffin.

Six-yard run to the right.

17-yard touchdown run just outside the left tackle; Plumlee broke past two defenders to reach the end zone. 3:10 left in the first quarter.

Drive #4

Pass incomplete on third down. Knights forced to punt. Plumlee was pressured on the play and could not set his feet.

Second Quarter

Drive #5

First carry, eight yards for Plumlee.

Second carry, 14 yards for Plumlee.

Screen to Griffin, good for 14 yards (screen).

Drive ended with a Bowser 1-yard touchdown run.

Drive #6

Plumlee for a one yard run up the middle.

53-yard screen to Baker.

Pass to O'Keefe on a wheel route is dropped.

Plumlee with a three-yard run around right end. First down Knights at the 25.

Pass broken up to Johnny Richardson during a wheel route up the right sideline.

Plumlee with a six-yard run up the middle; another first down.

Screen left to Richardson. It goes for a one-yard gain.

Plumlee sacked and he fumbled, scooped up and returned to the UCF two-yard line.

Drive #7

The Knights took over on their own 22. After three runs by Bowser, Plumlee started passing again.

He missed Baker on a deep ball down the right side. Incomplete.

Next pass for Plumlee goes back to Baker for 10 yards. First down Knights.

Nex play, screen to Bowser for eight yards to the right.

Plumlee runs to the left for two yards and takes a big hit; he did not get down into his slide quick enough.

Check down to Bowser for six yards on the left sideline. There's 1:00 remaining before intermission as UCF calls its second time out of the half.

Pass down the middle to Gamble for 17 yards.

Plumlee holds on to the football too long; sacked for a seven-yard loss. UCF calls its last time out of the half. There's :37 remaining before the end of the second quarter.

Screen to Baker goes for one yard. Knights forced to try a field goal and it is no good.

At the half, it's UCF 28 and South Carolina State 3.

Overall Thoughts

Plumlee’s confidence, especially with the deep ball, has been at a high level. He did not hesitate to let it rip the entire first half.

As a runner, the speed is obvious. Multiple defenders thought they had an angle and were absolutely out of position as Plumlee ran by.

This could be a very exciting offensive season for the Knights if Plumlee keeps that same level of confidence all the way through the last game.

