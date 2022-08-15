Quick Thoughts From UCF Practice

The UCF Knights took to the practice fields today with the media in attendance for the first 20 minutes of practice. Here’s what was observed today.

Keene and Plumlee

There’s nothing being shown at practice that’s eye opening. Nobody in the media expected anything different. There is one item that seems interesting. Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee almost appear to just be out there having fun.

Almost like, well, it’s not really a competition but they are instead out to play backyard football. The key component of that stems from being relaxed. Sometimes a quarterback battle can lead to serious tension and even players falling below their own standards, let alone the standards set forth by a college football coaching staff.

Watching Keene pass the football, as well as Plumlee, there’s no hesitation. Just let it rip. That’s great to see. Further, while it was again, not a scrimmage situation, both players were accurate during the brief time the media was allowed to watch the Knights compete against one another at practice. Now on to the defense.

Defensive Thoughts

If you do not yet know the name Nikai Martinez, get to know it. Get to know it now. The freshman cornerback from Apopka (Fla.) High School, just northwest of the UCF campus, is going to see significant playing time.

There’s been a buzz about his game, and it’s legit. He’s bouncing around the practice field like he’s a junior or senior. He’s also much like Keene and Plumlee in that he appears to be comfortable with what’s being asked of him. He will be adding to an already talented defensive back group.

As for the front seven, the leader is unquestionably Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste. The senior linebacker was taking instructions, applying them, and finishing his task play after play. Look for Baptiste to lead the Knights in tackles this fall.

Helping out at linebacker are multiple transfers, including Jason Johnson, Walter Yates III, and Branden Jennings. It’s still to be determined if UCF’s linebacker corps has the depth necessary to win big this season, but all four of those young men looked good today.

Additional Note

**Wide receiver Amari Johnson was at practice, but one foot was in a flip flop as he apparently has some form of a lower leg and/or foot injury. Does not seem serious.

