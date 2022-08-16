CB Nikai Martinez, Freshmen Defensive Players, Making Impact for UCF Knights

During the Aug. 15 media session, Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and cornerback Corey Thornton talked about what they have seen thus far from freshman cornerback Nikai Martinez, as well as freshmen defensive backs Ja’Cari and Demari Henderson, and defensive ends Keahnist Thompson and Jamaal Johnson.

Travis Williams Impressed by Martinez

When asked about what Martinez has done overall to gain attention, Williams did not hesitate to explain why Martinez is excelling.

“Yeah, I just think for him, he’s a smart football player,” Williams started off about Martinez. “He understands what we’re trying to do.

“He understands leverage. He does things to put himself in position to make plays. (I’m) very pleased with his tackling. Um, his tackling has been really good. To be honest with you, there’s been a few freshmen out there, that you can see are okay. They are willing tacklers. A lot of courage.

“Just tackling alone, (I’ve) been encouraged. We are throwing a lot at him. Um, different positions. Just him picking it up is a good thing to see. So, just looking for him to continue to get better each week.”

Cornerback Corey Thornton Gives Props to the Freshmen DBS

Williams was not the only person to heap praise. Thornton discussed what he expects out of Martinez, as well as Ja’Cari and Demari Henderson, the twins playing cornerback and safety respectively.

“This season, I feel like he’s going to do great things,” Thornton started off about Martinez.

“It’s also Nikai Martinez, and the twins, can’t forget about the twins. Ja’Cari and Demari, can’t forget about those guys coming in as freshmen, They coming like…big-time, like, they coming in to play early. They are trying to get it. Representing their hometown. They are trying to get it.”

T-Will Talks About Jamaal Johnson and Keahnist Thompson

The two defensive end recruits certainly showed what they could do during their high school careers, and now Keahnist Thompson (also known as KT) and Jamaal Johnson are making names for themselves during their first fall camps. Coach Williams gave praise to each player for their efforts, as well as described their personalities.

“Yeah, both of those guys have a bright future,” Williams said with confidence. (I’m) really pleased with their progress, very pleased with how they go about their business.

“You know, KT is very quiet. Very, very quiet. He’s very serious about his work. Like, he’s just a perfectionist. Everything he does, man, he’s just serious about it.

“(KT is) so quiet that I’ll walk into the lunch room and he’s sitting by himself because he’s dialed in. So we got a rule now that he can’t sit by himself. So we find KT, go sit by him. Because he’s just that type of kid he is. He’s so focused.

“Then Jamaal, you know he’s in the room. Jamaal likes to talk, and all that good stuff. You know, he’s another kid that has a bright future. You know, we go in, I’ll say, ‘Anybody want to pray?’ You know it’s optional. “He’ll start praying out of nowhere.

“Both of those kids are fun to coach. Um, I’m happy that they’re here.”

