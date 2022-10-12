Skip to main content

UCF Knights Mission VI 'Space Game' Uniform Launch

The UCF Knights’ Space Game uniforms are fantastic once again!
Give props where props are due. The UCF Knights will play their sixth “Space Game” against the Temple Owls on Thursday, and the uniform reveal is fantastic yet again.

It seems like each year that UCF comes up with something cool. 2022 might actually be the best uniforms yet.

That video is a thing of beauty, mixing the science of NASA and UCF’s connection to Cape Canaveral. How about the detail on the uniforms, too? Black base, white trim around the blue numbers, that’s a fresh look.

Last year’s UCF uniforms were also spectacular: 2021 UCF Space Uniforms

So, what do you like about UCF’s unveiling of the 2022 Space uniforms? Is it the black pants and black tops? The blue numbers? Perhaps the black line running through those numbers?

For some, it’s probably the stitching. It truly pops against the black base of the uniforms. Seeing the same cool stitching pattern on the helmet really stands out as well.

Here is another video that highlights more of the uniforms with more detail regarding specific aspects of the jersey and helmet.

For anyone that’s looking to get a head start on finding new Space U merchandise, any Knights fan can just head right here. They’ve got you covered.

Last one. Even the lettering on the UCF Knights Instagram post for the Space U uniforms is cool.

